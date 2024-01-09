Honkai Star Rail Research Level 1-6 rewards guide for Critter Pick event

The ongoing Critter Pick event in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 features quite a few different gameplay elements, including the Research Level. This is one of the parameters shown within the Lifeform Oven, the gadget used to nurture Critters, and it is directly connected with your creation progress. Besides, HoYoverse has also set up various rewards for reaching a certain Research Level.

Obtaining all the goodies can be a bit time-consuming since you need to complete a series of quests, nurturing, and an expedition to hit the maximum capacity. This guide will outline all the steps required to reach Research Level 6 in Honkai Star Rail’s Critter Pick event.

How to reach Research Level 1-6 in Honkai Star Rail Critter Pick event

Increasing the Research Level is essential to progress in the Critter Pick event in Honkai Star Rail. While the entire system is tied to nurturing new creations, you also have to complete a few quests along the way to reach the maximum capacity.

By reading through the following section, you can increase your Research Level from one to six, securing every reward in the process.

How to reach Research Level 2

Nurturing Critter is the key to increasing Research Level (Image via HoYoverse)

You can initiate the Critter Pick Nurture after completing the When the Stars of Ingenuity Shine Trailblaze Continuance Mission. It is an important event quest that explains the basics of nurturing creations via the Lifeform Oven.

You will eventually learn about Special Mutation and create a few different rare creations like Trash Cake, Rice Dumpling, and Ice Cake. Upon doing so, you can reach Research Level 2.

How to reach Research Level 4

Accommodate the creations to complete Critter Pick: Care Mission (Image via HoYoverse)

You must complete a couple of simple objectives to reach Research Level 4. First up, initiate the Critter Pick: Care Mission, where you will be tasked with accommodating the creatures after spraying the correct graffiti that is suitable for their habitat.

Once you complete the event quest, interact with the Lifeform Oven to create the next set of Critters. Make sure to complete the nurture and obtain Lambda's Friend, Troublemaker, and Sesame Cake Rare Creation. This will be enough to unlock the fourth research level.

How to reach Research Level 6

Complete the It All Started With a Man and a Dog to reach Research Level 6 (Image via HoYoverse)

A new Detective Peppy Interlude Mision will appear on your screen, where you must complete three stages of an excursion domain to progress. Refer to our “It All Started With a Man and a Dog” guide to tackle the Warring Expedition.

Next, interact with Wisteria Cake in the Critter Pick: Reunion quest and nurture a few more creations in the oven. You will reach Research Level 6 once you have created the Wisteria Cat, Lucky Snack, and Shader Cat Critters.

Research Level rewards

Here are the rewards for unlocking each Research Level in Honkai Star Rail:

Level 1 : 5x Traveler's Guide

: 5x Traveler's Guide Level 2 : 50x Stellar Jade

: 50x Stellar Jade Level 3 : 5x Refined Aether

: 5x Refined Aether Level 4 : 50x Stellar Jade

: 50x Stellar Jade Level 5 : 5x Lost Crystal

: 5x Lost Crystal Level 6: 1x Celestial Incubator

