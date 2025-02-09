Honkai Star Rail: Robin voice lines about other characters

Robin is one of the best buffers for the FUA (follow-up attack) characters/team compositions in Honkai Star Rail. Her charming personality and mesmerizing voice also made her quite popular overnight. On the surface, Robin seems to have a pure personality, which is why players are keen to know what she thinks of her sibling, Sunday, and the other Honkai Star Rail characters.

This article details all of Robin's voice lines about other characters from Honkai Star Rail.

Listing all of Robin's voice lines about other characters in Honkai Star Rail

About Sunday

Sunday (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Robin is not fond of Sunday treating her like a kid:

“My brother seems to believe that he should shoulder more responsibilities. He always listens carefully to my problems, but hardly ever confides in me.. Perhaps in his eyes, I'm still his kid sister.”

Sunday has always protected Robin:

“My brother has always been my protector, and I've never contemplated stepping out of his shadow... Yet even though we may take different paths, I am... still his little sister.”

Robin thinks Sunday’s dream will begin after everyone wakes up from theirs:

“We all have to face reality after waking up from our dreams. Our... Brother's dream will also begin here.”

About Gallagher

Gallagher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Gallagher always helps his friends out and Robin likes that:

“Mr. Gallagher likes to keep his softer side hidden, and even though he might seem a little disorganized at times, he's always there for his friends when it matters most.”

About Black Swan

Black Swan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Robin is impressed by Black Swan's methods and wants to dance with her:

“Miss Black Swan's strategies and methods are as thorough and enchanting as her dancing. I look forward to the moment when we can dance together.”

About Rappa

Rappa's ultimate animation (Image via HoYoverse)

Robin thinks Rappa is pure-hearted and has an uncorrupted view of the world:

“‘When I was a child, my speech, mindset, and soul reflected immaturity and innocence. When I became an adult, I put away those childish aspects.’ – Miss Rappa always views the world through such a pure lens, untouched and uncorrupted.”

About Mr. Reca

Robin finds Mr. Reca a little hard to understand. She thinks:

“Mr. Reca is a film fanatic. I find some of his actions hard to understand, but I fully appreciate his dedication to the art of cinema. If we ever have the chance to collaborate again, I think we should focus on peaceful and heartwarming themes.”

