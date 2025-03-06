Honkai Star Rail: Sanctum of Prophecy Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat guide

In Honkai Star Rail, the Sanctum of Prophecy Janusopolis is a giant map in Amphoreus, so players might struggle to find the Golden Scapegoats in the area. These are puzzles with minigames where the goal is to navigate a goat-masked entity to the altar. Additionally, you must avoid the puppets that travel along the preset path with your subsequent moves.

Ad

As challenging as the puzzle may seem, solving it rewards you with Stellar Jades and Golden Remains. Here's a complete guide to help you locate and complete the Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Honkai Star Rail's Sanctum of Prophecy Janusopolis map.

Honkai Star Rail: Sanctum of Prophecy Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat puzzle location and solution

Sanctum of Prophecy Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat #1

Ad

Trending

Location #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Sanctum of Prophecy Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat in Honkai Star Rail can be accessed from the Archive of Prophecies Space Anchor. Just teleport to it and solve the Prophecy Tablet to unlock the door above the flight of stairs. Then, enter the small room within the archive to find the puzzle.

Ad

Solution #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the following sequence to solve the Golden Scapegoat:

Ad

Left> Left> Left> Right> Right> Right> Right> Right> Left> Left

Here’s what you need to do to reach the altar:

Right> Up> Down> Up> Down> Up> Right> Right

Left> Left> Left> Left> Left> Left

Sanctum of Prophecy Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat #2

Location #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Finding the second Golden Scapegoat could be tricky since it is blocked by unshakable crates that require a powerful strike from the Hand of Zagerus to shatter. But first, you must reach the location by teleporting to the Worshiper’s Footpath Space Anchor. Travel north and use the elevator to descend.

Ad

Follow the narrow path leading to the Hand of Zagerus. Activate the mechanism and use its Punch ability to shatter the blockade by the Nymph in Honkai Star Rail on the path you came from. Doing so will reveal the Golden Scapegoat node.

Solution #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

After clicking on Disengage, get close to and interact with the puzzle to solve it with the following sequence:

Ad

Right> Right> Down> Left> Left> Left> Left

You can dodge the puppet and interact with the altar using the steps below:

Right> Right> Down> Right> Right> Up> Left> Up> Right> Right

Left> Left> Down> Right> Down> Right> Right

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany treasure chest locations

Sanctum of Prophecy Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat #3

Location #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The final Sanctum of Prophecy Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat is located in the 3D room north of the Destiny’s Gate Space Anchor. Enter the space and circle around the hallway from the right. You will find the puzzle node around the corner.

Ad

Solution #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The sequence below will help you solve it:

Ad

Right> Right> Up> Right

Now complete the Golden Scapegoat with the following steps:

Left, Right, Left, Left, Right

Up> Right> Right

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.