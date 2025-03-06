Honkai Star Rail Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany treasure chest locations

Honkai Star Rail introduces new maps during almost every other update, offering plenty of options for the Trailblazer to explore. On top of the existing game modes and events, players can set obscure creatures free, solve puzzles, and even collect treasure chests to earn extra rewards. The Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany map in Amphoreus has received the same treatment from HoYoverse.
This guide will help players locate all the treasure chests buried within the Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany in Honkai Star Rail.
All Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany treasure chest locations in Honkai Star Rail
The Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany map in Honkai Star Rail houses a total of 23 treasure chests, excluding the ones unlocked via Spirithief. You can follow the below-mentioned steps to track them all:
All Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany treasure chests on the first floor
- Location #1: This treasure chest is located northwest of the Woven Trail Space Anchor. Just follow the path and halt at the small corner on the left near the illusion.
- Location #2: Use the Hidden Passage to cross over and take a few steps on the branch bridge.
- Location #3: This chest is located west of the previous location. Just follow the path leading to the courtyard and turn left once you reach the middle.
- Location #4: Teleport to the Serene Court of Learning and turn right to locate the chest.
- Location #5: Use the stairs west of the Space Anchor to reach a room with multiple pillars. The treasure should be tucked away in the far west corner.
- Location #6: Teleport to the Library of Philia and circle the room from the left. You can find the treasure on the ground next to the large door.
- Location #7: There’s a Spirithief lurking at the floor above the final chest of this location. Capture the entity and use the Ichor Vessel to break the blockade. Then, teleport to the Stagnant Shadow and follow the branch bridge leading to the treasure.
All Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany treasure chests in the basement
- Location #1: Enter the puzzle room via the elevator and activate the Tome of Miracles to switch to Dawn. Use the floral elevator to descend and find the chest across the lily pad bridge, after changing the spacetime to Evernight.
- Location #2: Strike the Ichor Vessel to activate the Cognos Bloom. Go upwards and interact with the Miracle Orb. Once the lily pad bridge is complete, cross over to the other side to claim the second chest.
- Location #3: Solve the Prophecy Tablet near the pool and cross the bridge. Strike the Ichor Vessel from the other side, revealing the second Cognos Bloom. Use it to reach the second level and find the chest across the hallway.
- Location #4: Switch off both the Miracle Orbs before shifting the spacetime to Dawn. Now, descend, cross the bridge, and turn right to locate the chest.
- Location #5: Cross the bridge again and switch the spacetime to Evenight to access the Miracle Orb above the previous chest. Change the position of the beam and switch back to Dawn. Descend all the way to the bottom layer to unlock the treasure.
All Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany treasure chests on the second floor
- Location #1: The water wheel at the Library of Philia will take you to the second floor. Take a right turn and defeat the Spirithief to acquire the corresponding rewards and the chest.
- Location #2: Follow the hallway across the water wheel. Pass through the door and take a sharp left to find the chest behind a group of enemies.
- Location #3: For the third chest, teleport to the Calyx and make your way to where you encountered the first Spirithief. The chest can be found beside the Ichor Vessel. Open it if you haven't done it already.
- Location #4: Use the Hidden Passage near the Calyx to reach the courtyard. Follow the branch bridge to find the final chest on the second floor. This will lead to another encounter with the Spirithief.
All Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany treasure chests on the third floor
- Location #1: Switch the spacetime to Dawn and run upstairs to open the first chest.
- Location #2: Use the nearest Tome of Miracles to enter Evenight and grab the treasure across the balcony.
- Location #3: Get to the bottom level via the elevator and climb back again using the staircase. Turn the purification wheel and defeat the mob before accessing the chest.
- Location #4: Consider solving the nearest Prophecy Tablet before finding the fourth treasure chest. Assuming you have completed the lily pad, cross to the other side and turn right.
- Location #5: Use the newly formed Cognos Bloom to reach the upper level. Strike the Ichor Vessel and let the orb clear the blockade, letting you to grab the fifth chest.
- Location #6: Reach the lowest level of the room using the other floral elevator and collect the final treasure.
Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany treasure chest on the fourth floor
The fourth floor of Murmuring Woods Grove of Epiphany map contains a single treasure chest. Just teleport to the Luminary Throne Space Anchor and circle the arena from the right. You will find the treasure eventually.
