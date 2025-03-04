Honkai Star Rail Sanctum of Prophecy Janusopolis Nymph locations

The Sanctum of Prophecy Janusopolis in Honkai Star Rail is one of the many explorable maps in Amphoreus. As such, players can find majestic bugs called Nymph buried within the grand architecture, as they are a staple of the planet. Finding them all and talking to the Garmentmaker will unlock rewards like Stellar Jades, Celestial Ambrosia, and more.

The tricky bit is to locate the bugs within the giant city. While the Garmentmaker can make them visible on the map in exchange for a Memory Crystal Shard, the method isn't optimal given the resource is quite limited. Instead, readers can refer to this guide to find out the locations of all Sanctum of Prophecy Janusopolis Nymphs in Honkai Star Rail.

All Sanctum of Prophecy Janusopolis Nymph locations in Honkai Star Rail

A total of 10 Nymphs can be found within the Sanctum of Prophecy Janusopolis map in Honkai Star Rail. The entire city spreads across four floors, so use the following section to navigate the creatures without getting lost. Once you find them all, return to the Garmentmaker, located near the Destiny's Gate Space Anchor, and collect the corresponding reward.

Location #1

Nymph #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the End of the Gate Space Anchor on the first floor. Investigate the banner on the other side of the room, diagonal to the teleporter.

Location #2

Nymph #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Assuming you’ve unlocked the Bud of Memories, teleport to the domain from the move. The Nymph should be on the ground next to the node.

Location #3

Nymph #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Throphany Altar and search along the edge of the platform. The “Catch” prompt should appear once you get close enough.

Location #4

Nymph #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

While the fourth bug is located in B1, you must access the Archive of Prophecies Space Anchor from the floor below to reach its location. Just walk up the stairs and turn left.

Location #5

Nymph #5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Activate the elevator from Worshiper's Footpath Space Anchor and descend to B2. Take a few steps forward and turn right to find the Nymph on the ground.

Location #6

Nymph #6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Clear the path ahead and activate the Hand of Zagreus. Use it to fly to the left to grab the Nymph from the ledge.

Location #7

Nymph #7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Archive of Prophecies Space Anchor and use the stairs to enter B3. Enter the room filled with scrolls to find the Nymph on the table.

Location #8

Nymph #8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Enter the 3D room from the Worshiper's Footpath's entrance. You can find the bug hanging on the curtain upstairs.

Location #9

Nymph #9 (Image via HoYoverse)

The 3D room near the Hidden Passage of Contemplation Space Anchor houses the final two Nymphs in Sanctum of Prophecy Janusopolis. You can locate the first one sitting on a lamp the moment you enter the zone.

Location #10

Nymph #10 (Image via HoYoverse)

The quickest way to the final Nymph is from the Destiny's Gate teleporter. Enter the room from the left door and turn left to locate it.

