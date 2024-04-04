Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe 9 teams guide

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update sees the introduction of Simulated Universe World 9, which features a fresh roster of enemies and bosses. Not to forget, it also brought two new Planar Ornaments, something players can incorporate into various character builds. The only way to collect them is by defeating the elite enemies in the simulation, for which a proper setup is essential.

This guide discusses the best teams for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe 9 and details its enemy line-up.

Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe 9 enemy details

Simulated Universe World 9 enemy line-up (Image via HoYoverse)

Before delving into the team compositions for Simulated Universe 9 in Honkai Star Rail, it is important to understand the domain encounters. Here is a list containing details of the elite enemies of the simulation, along with their weaknesses:

Abundance Sprite: Malefic Ape - Fire, Ice, and Wind

- Fire, Ice, and Wind Senior Staff: Team Leader - Fire, Ice, and Imaginary

- Fire, Ice, and Imaginary Dreamjolt Troupe’s Sweet Gorilla - Physical, Fire, and Imaginary

- Physical, Fire, and Imaginary Dreamjolt Troupe’s Beyond Overcooked - Fire. Lightning, and Wind

- Fire. Lightning, and Wind Memory Zone Meme “Shell of Faded Rage” - Lightning, Quantum, and Imaginary

- Lightning, Quantum, and Imaginary Ice out of Space- Fire, Wind, and Quantum

The final encounter for Simulated Universe World 9 is the Memory Zone Meme “Something Unto Death.” This boss is susceptible to Fire, Wind, and Imaginary elements.

Best teams for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 9

Acheron+ Black Swan+ Silver Wolf+ Fu Xuan

Acheron hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to defeating bosses in Honkai Star Rail, Acheron is a solid DPS option for the job. She can dominate elite encounters in the new Simulated Universe World with her powerful AoE abilities.

However, she will need the Black Swan and Silver Wolf's support to unleash her true potential during combat. Black Swan, in particular, can inflict DoT (Damage-over-Time) to break Something Unto Death’s Sombrous Sepulcher totems, which can otherwise be lethal.

With more sustainability from Fu Xuan’s damage mitigation ability, this team can obliterate monsters in World 9.

Kafka+ Black Swan+ Guinaifen+ Luocha

Kafka DoT team (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka and Black Swan unite to create the best team in Honkai Star Rail. Their DoT application is extremely lethal in the Simulated Universe with the blessing of the Nihility Path. In fact, Something Unto Death stands no chance against the duo due to its susceptibility to lingering damage.

While Guinaifen further enhances their DoT effect, Luocha ensures sustainability for the team with his powerful healing abilities.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae+ Tingyun+ Sparkle+ Huohuo

Imbibitor Lunae hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a typical hypercarry team for Simulated Universe World 9, whose purpose is to brute force all the encounters. Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is the primary DPS for the setup, and he can achieve new heights with Tingyun and Sparkle by his side.

Both the support characters can provide a variety of buffs to Lunae, including Energy Regeneration and CRIT DMG boost. Additionally, Huohuo is the perfect healer for the team, as she can cleanse allies while restoring their HP whenever necessary.