Honkai Star Rail Smoking Cool - The Universe! Pew! Pew! web event guide for 100 stellar jades

The second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 2.2 has commenced and the developers have introduced a web event to the players. By participating in the event, players can obtain various in-game rewards including Credits, and Stellar Jades. The release of this event allows the players to get a step closer to their desired 5-star units. Although the event is quite easy to complete, there are certain things to keep an eye on.

This article discusses how to complete all the necessary steps to acquire the Stellar Jades from the Honkai Star Rail Smoking Cool - The Universe! Pew! Pew! web event.

How to acquire 100 stellar jades from the Honkai Star Rail Smoking Cool - The Universe! Pew! Pew! web event

HoYoverse, the developer of Honkai Star Rail, has prepared a web event for all the players worldwide. To participate, simply check your in-game mailbox where you will find a mail titled – “Smoking Cool - The Universe! Pew! Pew! Grand Challenge!”. Hitting the “Click to Challenge” button will redirect you to the event home page on your browser.

In the event, you will have to hit different enemies to accumulate points while avoiding some targets as they will take away some of your points along with the points combo. The targets you will have to hit in the web event are:

Lordly Trashcan – +30 points

Dreamjolt Troupe’s Beyond Overcooked – +10 points

Memory Zone Meme “Something Unto Death” – +50 points

Origami Bird – -10 points

During the challenge, prioritize the Memory Zone Meme “Something Unto Death” as every time you hit it, you will obtain 50 points. If there is no “Something Unto Death” in the arena, switch over to Lordly Trashcans. Keep your priority on these two as they grant the most points. Note that hitting the Origami Birds will take 10 points away. Hence, keep on looking and avoid them at all costs.

In the beginning, you will only have one free attempt. After that, you will have to complete various missions to gain more attempts.

The rewards section (Image via HoYoverse)

You must complete the following challenges to obtain 100 Stellar Jades:

Complete the mini-game for a total of six times – 20x Stellar Jades

20x Stellar Jades Complete the mini-game for a total of 10 times – 20x Stellar Jades

20x Stellar Jades Reach a score of 3,000 in a single round – 20x Stellar Jades

20x Stellar Jades Reach a score of 5,000 in a single round – 20x Stellar Jades

20x Stellar Jades Complete the mini-game for a single time – 20x Stellar Jades

This sums up the guide for the Honkai Star Rail Smoking Cool - The Universe! Pew! Pew! web event.

