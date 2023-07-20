Honkai Star Rail Tales of the Fantastic event: Release date, rewards, and gameplay details

Honkai Star Rail's recent v1.2 update is underway with a new batch of quests, gears, and characters. However, HoYoverse will also add more events as the days progress, since limited activities are a reliable source of the premium Gacha currency. Tales of the Fantastic will kick off the upcoming series of events in the current patch.

The event will arrive on July 21, at 12 am server time. The event's general goals will involve getting a buff, defeating enemies, and improving abilities exclusively tied to the event. Typically, there will be rewards tied to the event, with an expected 1200 Stellar Jades upon completing every objective.

Disclaimer: Some of the points mentioned in this article are based on HoYoverse's official website.

Tales of the Fantastic event release date and time for all major regions in Honkai Star Rail

Tales of the Fantastic will be rolled out to all servers at the same time, on July 21. Based on the major regions, the following list should provide a clear idea of the event's release time:

India: 9:30 am (July 21)

Philippines: 12 pm (July 21)

China: 12 pm (July 21)

UK: 5 am (July 21)

Japan: 1 pm (July 21)

Korea: 1 pm (July 21)

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



■ Event Period

2023/07/21 12:00:00(server time) – 2023/08/07 03:59:00(server time)



Many on the Xianzhou are already speaking of the feats of the Nameless. Mr. Xiyan also hopes the… pic.twitter.com/UTrZ5SvNvd Tales of the Fantastic Event: Participate in the Event to Earn Tracks of Destiny and More■ Event Period2023/07/21 12:00:00(server time) – 2023/08/07 03:59:00(server time)Many on the Xianzhou are already speaking of the feats of the Nameless. Mr. Xiyan also hopes the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The expected end date for the event is August 7, 2023, at 3:59 am server time, which also marks the end date of the first phase of 1.2. Hence, you will have 21 days to finish everything and obtain all the Stellar Jades from this time-limited event.

Rewards from the Tales of the Fantastic event in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

Since Tales of the Fantastic will be a flagship event, you can expect an additional amount of Stellar Jades upon completing every quest step and objective. Collectively, the total sum should be around 1200 Jades, but the number may vary with the official release.

Tales of the Fantastic reveal in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 live stream (Image via HoYoverse)

The following is a list of everything that will be given away as a reward upon completing event objectives:

Stellar Jades: Premium Gacha currency.

Premium Gacha currency. Tracks of Destiny: Leveling material for Traces.

Leveling material for Traces. Relic Remains: Salvaged materials from Relics.

Salvaged materials from Relics. Traveler's guide: Grants character EXP.

Grants character EXP. Lost Crystals: Grants Relic EXP.

Grants Relic EXP. Lifeless Blade: Leveling material for Destruction Traces.

Leveling material for Destruction Traces. Credits: Basic currency usable in everything.

Some parts of the Honkai Star Rail event will be time-gated, locked behind either a daily reset or a limited quest.

Gameplay details and mechanics for Tales of the Fantastic event in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

The primary objective of the event is to help a renowned storyteller named Xiyan retell the story of a trailblazing adventure. Based on the official information provided by HoYoverse, the following points summarize some of the mechanics surrounding the event:

The "Hero's Journey" will unlock after the event starts, up to three times. Each completion of the Hero's Journey will unlock combat challenges.

After completing Hero's Journey, players will be given a "Protagonist model," improving their abilities within combat challenges.

Effects from Protagonist Model will be applied only within the combat event challenges.

Enemies will appear for a limited number of rounds, and points will be calculated based on the damage dealt to enemies.

Additional notes from the company state that a decent combination of Plot Armor in the Protagonist model can lead to high-scoring completions. Lastly, it seems that the combat challenges will allow you to use special trial characters, increasing your level with the player's equilibrium level.