Honkai Star Rail Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge event guide

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge is a new combat event in Honkai Star Rail 3.6. It is a limited-time event, meaning that you can only play it for the duration of this patch. Participating in the Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge rewards players with Stellar Jades, Traveler's Guides, Tracks of Destiny, Credits, and other such valuable in-game items.

This article provides a guide on playing the Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge in Honkai Star Rail.

Guide on playing Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge event in Honkai Star Rail

You can navigate to the quest from the Events tab (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In order to unlock the Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge event in Honkai Star Rail, you will first need to play the "Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge" quest. This quest is located in Penacony, and requires you to talk to the NPC Kate, who will give you a brief overview of the event, following which you can directly start playing it.

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge event gameplay

You will need to clear seven different stages to complete this event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge consists of a total of seven combat stages, wherein you will need to challenge different enemies using a variety of team compositions.

Certain characters (called 'Comedians') will show up in each challenge to help you defeat the enemies, using their "Surprise Boxes". These "Surprise Boxes" can be charged using the "Giggle Gauge", which will be filled whenever you perform stage-specific actions during battle. Once the Surprise Box is full, you can use it to trigger a variety of special effects that will aid you in combat.

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge #1: Sparkle's Form-Shifting Mask

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge Stage 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In this stage, you can increase the Giggle Gauge to charge the Surprise Box by consuming Skill Points. Any time a party member consumes one Skill Point, you will gain a certain amount of Giggle Gauge.

Some of the best teams for this stage are:

Sparkle + Archer + Tribbie + Huohuo

Sparkle + Archer + Cipher + Gallagher

Sparkle + Archer + Cipher + Huohuo

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge #2: Qingque's Deep Sea Tiles

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge Stage 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This stage is reliant on Qingque triggering her special Hidden Hand mode for charging up the Surprise Box. Hence, focus on advancing Qingque with Sparkle's help so as to help her enter the Hidden Hand state as many times as possible.

You can use the following teams for this challenge:

Sparkle + Qingque + Tribbie + Gallagher

Sparkle + Qingque + Tribbie + Sunday

Sparkle + Qingque + Tingyun + Fu Xuan

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge #3: Aventurine's Comeback Chip

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge Stage 3 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In this stage of the Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge event, you gain Giggle Gauge whenever Aventurine uses his Ultimate. Additionally, there is also a chance to randomly activate the Surprise Box when his Ultimate is used.

Here are some teams you can use to play this stage:

Aventurine + Qingque + Remembrance Trailblazer + Tingyun

Aventurine + Qingque + Remembrance Trailblazer + Sunday

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge #4: Feixiao's Drinking Flask

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge Stage 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

For this stage, you will need to focus on letting Feixiao take as many turns as she can, as all her attacks will charge the Surprise Box. She will also gain extra Flying Aureus stacks during the battle, helping her recharge and use her Ultimate very quickly.

The following are some teams you can use to clear this stage:

Feixiao + Aventurine + March 7th (Hunt) + Robin

Feixiao + Aventurine + Robin + Cipher

Feixiao + Aventurine + Topaz + Robin

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge #5: Cerydra's Winning Piece

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge Stage 5 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

During this battle, whenever Cerydra's Surprise Box is activated, the previous Comedian's Surprise Gift is automatically triggered. Since the previous Comedian is Feixiao in this case, you can use Cerydra's Surprise Gift to keep triggering Feixiao's Surprise Box special buffs.

Use the following teams for this stage:

Feixiao + Cerydra + Sparkle + Dan Heng Permansor Terrae

Feixiao + Cerydra + Sparkle + Cipher

Feixiao + Cerydra + Sparkle + Robin

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge #6: Sampo's Love Box

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge Stage 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

For this stage, whenever Sampo's Surprise Box is activated, he will also immediately trigger all the other Comedians' Surprise Boxes. Focus on letting Sampo use his Skill as much as he can, in order to fill up the Giggle Gauge and use his Surprise Gift.

You can consider using these teams for this challenge:

Sampo + Cerydra + Sparkle + Huohuo

Feixiao + Cerydra + Sparkle + Sunday

Feixiao + Cerydra + Sparkle + Robin

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge #7: Comedian's Lucky Grab Bag

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge Stage 7 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The last stage of the Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge event lets you build your own team of four Comedians, so you can feel free to pick the characters whose Surprise Boxes work well with the others.

Here are some teams that you can use for this stage:

Qingue + Cerydra + Aventurine + Sparkle

Sampo + Aventurine + Feixiao + Cerydra

Feixiao + Aventurine + Cerydra + Sparkle

