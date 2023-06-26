Honkai Star Rail Wind characters ranked

A popular gacha title from the HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail has reeled in players with a promising catalog of characters who possess unique movesets acquired from their Path choices. Additionally, each entity belongs to one of the seven elements in this game, and their abilities utilize that elemental aspect. The Wind roster, in particular, has limited yet exquisite characters that are viable in any situation.

Bronya, Sampo, and Dan Heng from this lineup have been ranked in this article based on their use cases, how they perform in a team setup, and their late-game potential.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Every Wind character ranked in Honkai Star Rail

3) Sampo

Sampo from HSR (Image via HoYoverse)

Sampo was initially considered a bottom-tier unit but was soon deemed underrated since his Wind application and DoT are useful assets against elite enemies and bosses. A prime example of such a foe is Kafka from the Simulated Universe World 5, Players must crack open her shields to avoid getting riddled by her debuffs.

The eloquent businessman is one of her hard counters, as his Skill, Ricochet Love, attacks up to four times after the initial hit, which tears down her shield within three to four turns. Any enemy in Honkai Star Rail that shares a weakness with the Wind element is likely to struggle against its effect.

His attacks also inflict Wind Shears, which stack up to five times, dealing DoT. The combination of this effect and his Technique, which delays an opponent's turn, allows him to fulfill the role of a dedicated sub-DPS in a team setup.

2) Dan Heng

Dan Heng excels as a single-target DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

The astral express guard, Dan Heng, is one of the best 4-star DPS in Honkai Star Rail. This is because he can tap into the Hunt Path to launch massive nukes at single-target enemies. He has great attack multipliers on his abilities and can rival the top-tier 5-star characters in this game.

Moreover, his Skill can slow down enemies, and it can be coupled with his Ultimate to deal increased damage on targets with limited movement. It creates an exciting combo that is easy to execute since his Ultimate regenerates faster in comparison to other 4-star units.

Although this character is often neglected for being a free character, he can be a vital DPS option for accounts that require a damage dealer. In fact, Forgotten Halls, one of the challenging pieces of content in this game, demands two distinct teams where Dan Heng excels as a primary DPS unit on either setup.

1) Bronya

Bronya works across every team composition in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

As of patch 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail, Bronya is the only 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail’s Wind Roster. She treads the Harmony Path to boost allies’ damage output with her extensive buffing abilities.

Additionally, her Skill dispels a debuff from a teammate and grants them an extra turn, which serves as a powerful move to tackle the late-game challenges. Pairing that with a Technique that increases all allies’ ATK at the beginning of combat. She can basically shift the tide of an entire battle in her favor.

Bronya is arguably the most versatile character in the game since she is loaded with neutral buffs, which allows players to use her across multiple team compositions. She has always been at the top of the tier list and has secured her position as Honkai Star Rail's best Wind character.

