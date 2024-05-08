Honor of Kings server update (May 9, 2024): Schedule, content updates, and more

Timi Studio Group announced an Honor of Kings server update for May 9, 2024. The popular MOBA title developers shared their intentions to perform a non-interruptive server update on Thursday to make some crucial changes on the global server. The statement promises plenty of significant tweaks, like adjustments made to the in-game Map, Hero balancing, and more.

Here is everything you need to know about the most recent Honor of Kings server update for May 9, 2024.

Honor of Kings server update (May 9, 2024): Schedule and maintenance time

Expand Tweet

Honor of Kings server update (May 9, 2024) is scheduled to go live on May 9, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM (UTC +0 hrs). The download size is 3MB.

Honor of Kings server update (May 9, 2024): Update contents and big changes

The Honor of Kings server update contents are as follows:

Dolia's Shimmering Seas skin will be available starting 5/10 and can be purchased for 60 Tokens during the first week.

Limited-time discount on Point Draw starting soon!

Some heroes will have a 50% Starstone discount for a limited time after the Honor of Kings May 2024 server update.

The Fragment Shop has been updated! There are now even more rewards available.

The official post revealing details regarding the server update also talks about some minor bug fixes like:

Fixed an error in the ranked match rule description.

Fixed an error where the avatar was automatically changed by the system

Fixed an error where Mask Spirits Zhang Fei remained standing after dying

Additionally, the official HoK May 2024 server update talks about some major changes to the title.

Map Adjustments

Honor of Kings global map (Image via Level Infinite)

The developer team has finally heard the community's plea to increase the Health of inner towers and high-ground towers. Furthermore, Timi Studio Group has weakened the slow effect of defensive towers on explosions. This has made defense towers tougher in the mid-to-late game and made comebacks easier. Additionally, it reduces the margin of error of acing teams in the late game.

Increased Health for inner towers and high-ground towers:

Inner towers: 8,000 → 8,500

High ground towers: 9,000 → 9,500

Reduced the slow effect on nearby minions when a tower is destroyed:

Outer towers: 25% → 10%

Inner towers: 50% → 40%

High ground towers: 75% → 70%

All Hero changes in Honor of Kings server update, May 2024

Consort Yu:

Increased basic Movement Speed.Increased Attack Speed to enhance Skill 1 and Ultimate effects, while slightly weakening Skill 2.

Base stats:

Base Movement Speed:

From 350 to 360

Base Health:

From 2,977 to 3,078

Skill 1 Oak Bolt:

Damage dealt:

From 365 (+175 per skill level) (+200% Physical Attack) to 800 (+160 per skill level) (+240% extra Physical Attack)

Cooldown:

From 5s to 6s (-0.2s per skill level)

New effect:

At Attack Speed bonus: 0%/40%/80%/120%/160%/200%

Skill cast point animation is reduced by: 0%/20%/40%/60%/80%/100%

Skill 2 Protecting Winds:

Increased Attack Speed from passive:

From 20% (+2% per skill level) to 15% (+3% per skill level)

Increased Movement Speed after using skills:

From 30% (+6% per skill level) to 20% (+4% per skill level)

Ultimate Vaulting Shot:

Increased Attack Speed:

From 30% (+10% per skill level) to 20% (+10% per skill level)

Cooldown:

Before: 20s (-3s per skill level)

Now: 25s (-2.5s per skill level)

Bolt damage dealt:

From 180 (+45 per skill level) (+85% Physical Attack) to 340 (+170 per skill level) (+100% extra Physical Attack)

New effect:

At Attack Speed bonus: 0%/40%/80%/120%/160%/200%

Bolts fired by Skill 1: 1/2/3/4/5/6

When multiple bolts hit the same enemy, the second bolt deals 60% damage, and further bolts deal 20% damage.

Mai Shirunai

Mai Shirunai will receive some adjustments in the Honor of Kings Server update (Image via Level Infinite)

Improved her skill cast indicator to make the area of effect of some of her skills clearer. Skill 2 can now hit up to 2 enemies.

Passive HISSATSU SHINOBI-BACHI:

Adjustments:

If there are no enemy targets nearby, she can unleash an enhanced Basic Attack while moving.

Skill 1 HISHOU RYUUENJIN:

Adjustments:

When dragging the skill button in the game, the skill cast indicator will show the launch area of effect.

Skill 2 KACHOUSEN:

Damage dealt:

Frtom 550 (+100 per skill level) (+100% Magical Attack) to 500 (+100 per skill level) (+90% Magical Attack)

Skill hits reduce the enemy's Magical Defense.

From 50 (+30 per skill level) to 50 (+20 per skill level)

New effect:

After the first enemy unit is hit, an equal amount of magical damage is be dealt to the next closest enemy unit behind that one, but Magical Defense is not reduced (deals half the damage to enemy heroes).

When dragging the skill button in the game, the skill cast indicator will show the area of effect for damage dealt to targets behind.

Xiao Qiao

Skill 1 Blossoming Fan:

Damage dealt:

From 525 (+50 per skill level) (+80% Magical Attack) to 585 (+50 per skill level) (+80% Magical Attack)

Lu Bu

Lu Bu got some stats strengthened in Honor of Kings server update (Image via Level Infinite)

Increased recovery from his Ultimate under certain conditions, and increased recovery when his Skill 1 hits an enemy.

Passive Bloodthirsty Ancestry:

Health recovered when an enemy hero is hit by his Skill 1:

From 50% additional Physical Attack, +4% Health lost to 50% additional Physical Attack, +5% Health lost

Ultimate Tremble, Mortals:

Health recovered by Lu Bu when the enemy hero comes in contact with the border on the ground created by his Ultimate:

From 50% additional Physical Attack, +4% Health lost to 50% additional Physical Attack, +5% Health lost

Han Xin

Skill 1 and Ultimate Mana costs are increased, and the skill strength of his Ultimate is weakened while reducing its CD in the upcoming Honor of Kings server update.

Skill 1 Ruthless Assault:

Skill Mana cost:

From 30 (+5 per skill level) to 45 (+5 per skill level)

Ultimate The Proud Fighter:

Cooldown:

From 36s (-6s per skill level) to 30s (-3s per skill level)

Damage dealt:

From 250 (+125 per skill level) (+85% additional Physical Attack) to 250 (+50 per skill level) (+85% extra Physical Attack)

Damage Reduction during Skill Cast:

From 40% to 30%

Skill Mana cost:

From 100 (+15 per skill level) to 140 (+15 per skill level)

Mulan

Mulan is a top jungler who will get a nerf in the Honor of Kings server update (Image via Level Infinite)

Base stats:

Base Health:

From 3,500 (+220 per hero level) to 3,231 (+215 per hero level)

System Improvements

Mode Preview

Peak Tournament Launched

Battle of Awakening

The upcoming server update will kickstart the journey of Honor of Kings global. The community hopes that the upcoming HoK update will make the game more engaging.

Follow Sportskeeda for more guides related to Honor of Kings