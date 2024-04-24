Honor of Kings server update (April 2024): Schedule, content, and more

The Honor of Kings server update for April 2024 is scheduled to go live on April 24, 2024, (or April 25, 2024, depending on your time zone). The in-game message shown in the Calendar icon (on the upper left side of the screen) has revealed the schedule for the upcoming server update in the global version, and the community is excited about it.

This article tries to dig up more information about the upcoming update.

Honor of Kings server update (April 2024): Scheduled launch date and time

Per the official mail, the Honor of Kings server update (April 2024) will arrive on April 24, 2024, at 8:00 PM UTC, and last until 9:00 PM UTC of the same day.

The Honor of King Global's developer plans to perform a non-interrupting server update so that players can enjoy their favorite MOBA during this time. The update size will be only around 7 MB. However, the developers have requested players to stay connected to a WiFi network during the update for the best results.

Honor of Kings server update (April 2024): Content, Bug fixes, and more

The official post regarding the Honor of Kings server update (April 2024) promises some of the best content in the form of game improvements, hero adjustments, and bug fixes. Here are all the content updates and more.

Content updates

New Legends skin temporal Warrior Di Renjie : Available for a special price during launch week.

: Available for a special price during launch week. Nutcracker Knight Allain Skin: Now permanently available with a special price during launch week. Allain will also debut in different regions where he is not available yet.

Now permanently available with a special price during launch week. Allain will also debut in different regions where he is not available yet. Fragment Shop update: Now bigger and better with more rewards to redeem.

Hero adjustment

Buffed : Musashi

: Musashi Adjusted: Lian Po, Ying, Angela

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the in-match chat button and the three signals were occasionally too close together.

Fixed an issue where the chat interface was blocked by the general selection interface and the report button.

Fixed an issue where the True Hertz Yaria skin would occasionally show the freeze effect.

Fixed an issue where the shield's max Health bonus description for Yaria's Ultimate was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where some animated stickers didn't show their effects when used during matches.

Fixed a bug where Guan Yu's movement speed was incorrect.

