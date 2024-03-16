How to master Clash Lane in Honor of Kings

Clash Laners often get lost in the crowd of Mid Laners, Junglers, and Gold Laners, but mastering Clash Lane in Honor of Kings is crucial to bolster your chances of winning. Clash Lane is mostly reserved for Fighters known for their durability and high damage output. However, if your fundamentals are clear, you can assert dominance in the lane with almost any champions.

There are different heroes, and by strategizing, you can try to become a formidable opponent in the Clash Lane. This article points out some basics that are extremely crucial while trying to master Clash Lane in Honor of Kings.

A complete guide to master Clash Lane in Honor of Kings

The key things to remember when trying to master Clash Lane in Honor of Kings are that you need to dominate the enemy champion on your lane from the early game, and you must try to split push whenever possible.

There are some other small details you need to pay attention to. Besides, many beginners may not know much about the split push strategy. Read on to know more.

Dominate enemy champions

Force the opponent champion to return and secure your kill to assert dominance in the Clash Lane in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

It is crucial to dominate the enemy champion in your lane. You should not try to kill the enemy champion in the first few seconds. Instead, try to reduce their farming opportunities first.

Secure the last shot on enemy minions

Let the minions fight it out and wait to secure the last shot to kill the minions. You get more gold upon securing the last shot on enemy minions.

Keep the enemy champion busy in combat while the ally and enemy minions fight. Keep securing the last shot on enemy minions in the meantime, and you will farm plenty of gold while your opponent won’t get a chance to do the same.

You can also follow your enemy’s movement on the map and strategize your game plan accordingly.

The right strategy can help you secure kills and demolish enemy towers at once

Push the towers as soon as you secure the first kill on your lane (Image via Level Infinite)

Whenever your opponent switches lanes to help their teammates, clear the enemy minion waves as fast as possible. Since a larger number of towers in a lane means more power for your minions, the opponent will start retreating to your lane as soon as possible to defend their towers in such a situation.

Chances are, the enemy champion won’t have full HP most of the time in such situations. You can attack them to secure a kill, while your minions will have a clear path to the enemy towers. After securing the kill, you can easily join your minions to destroy the enemy tower.

With this strategy, you can register an elimination and demolish an enemy tower. Now that there are more ally towers than enemy towers in the lane, your minions will also be more powerful than the enemy's.

Master Split pushing

Check the map when trying to master Clash Lane in Honor of Kings and keep pushing towers whenever the enemy is trying to start a team fight on a lane (Image via Level Infinite)

Split pushing is an amazing strategy to master when trying to dominate Clash Lane in Honor of Kings. Whenever you see the enemy team gathering in one lane for a team fight, it is not always necessary to jump in between the crossfires to help your teammates. You can also help your team without participating in the fight.

Whenever you are on the Clash Lane or any other lane and see the whole enemy team ganking on any of your teammates, focus on clearing the minion wave in your lane and push to destroy enemy towers. The enemy champions are bound to run to defend their towers in such situations. Chances are, when they do start moving towards your lane, your teammate will be saved.

Switch lanes using Teleport, as it will be crucial when trying to master Clash lane in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

If you see the enemy champions still focusing on the team fight, you can move toward them after securing the enemy tower. Clear at least two minion waves before switching lanes in such scenarios. That way, you will have roughly thirty seconds before the next enemy minion wave arrives. This half-minute can be immensely crucial in MOBA matches.

Split pushing helps you help your teammates in team fights without participating in the fight. The enemy team will not allow you to keep taking their towers, so they are bound to move their focus on you. This way, you can save your teammate, and chances are, when an enemy champion arrives at your lane, you will demolish their tower.

You must ensure impeccable map awareness and learn about some of the best Fighters in Honor of Kings to master Clash Lane in the title.

