Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores - All legendary weapons and how to get them

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores was released recently and the expansion has added a vast addition of different legendary weapons, which range from a gauntlet to a powerful bow.

While normal weapons are capable enough of taking down enemies, legendary variants contain numerous skills and can amp up the damage to make combat further easier.

This article will cover all the legendary weapons that have made their way to Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores and the procedure to grab them.

All the legendary weapons in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Nine legendary weapons were added to Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores' arsenal. These include a couple of bows and ranged weapons to make players suitable for combat.

The legendary weapons available in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores are as follows:

1) Distant Thunder

Cost

3000 Metal Shards

8 Brimshine

Perks

+15% Long-Range Damage

+10% Knockdown Power

+10% Drenched Enemy Damage (Locked)

+15% Critical Damage (Locked)

+2% Instant Drenched Chance (Locked)

Distant Thunder can be picked up from the Hunter after meeting him at Fleet's End.

2) Emperor's Reign

Cost

3000 Metal Shards

8 Brimshine

Perks

+15% Stealth Damage

+15% Close Range Damage

+15% Overdraw Damage (Locked)

+15% Knockdown Damage (Locked)

+15% Melee Follow Up (Locked)

The Hunter on Fleet's End lists the Emperor's Reign up for purchase in the expansion.

3) Eternal Vengeance

Cost

3000 Metal Shards

8 Brimshine

Perks

+15% Melee Follow Up

+15% Close Range Damage

+15% Overdraw Damage (Locked)

+10% Reload Speed (Locked)

+1% Instant Explosion Chance (Locked)

The Hunter in the Fleet's End lists the item for players to purchase the Eternal Vengeance.

4) Eye of the Storm

Cost

3000 Metal Shards

8 Brimshine

Perks

+2% Instant Corroding Chance

+10% Concentration Damage

+10% Overdraw Damage (Locked)

+15% Aerial Enemy Damage (Locked)

Similar to the Distant Thunder, it can be purchased from the Hunter in Fleet's End.

5) Gravesinger's Lament

Cost

3000 Metal Shards

8 Brimshine

Perks

+15% Stealth Damage

+15% Multiple Enemy Damage

+25% Overdraw Damage (Locked)

+2% Instant Brittle Chance (Locked)

+40% Draw Speed (Locked)

Gravesinger's Lament can also be bought from the Hunter in Fleet's End.

6) Last Argument

Cost

3000 Metal Shards

8 Brimshine

Perks

+15% Stealth Damage

+15% Multiple Enemy Damage

+25% Overdraw Damage (Locked)

+2% Instant Brittle Chance (Locked)

+40% Draw Speed (Locked)

Players will be required to complete a quest called "A Friend in the Dark" in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, and then they will receive this weapon as a reward.

7) Skyhammer

Cost

Free

Perks

+25% Draw Speed

+15% Stealth Damage

+15% Overdraw Damage (Locked)

+15% Aerial Enemy Damage (Locked)

+15% Multiple Enemy Damage (Locked)

Players should open the Superior Crate while doing the Heaven and Earth quest. It will contain the legendary bow.

8) Specter Gauntlet

Cost

Free

Perks

None

The Specter Gaunlet is provided to players as a mission weapon during "The Stars in Their Eyes" mission.

9) The Tie That Binds

Cost

3000 Metal Shards

8 Brimshine

Perks

+10% Reload Speed

+15% Multiple Enemy Damage

+15% Overdraw Damage (Locked)

+25% Draw Speed (Locked)

+15% Damage Over Time (Locked)

The Tie That Binds can be grabbed in the Fleet's End from the Hunter.

