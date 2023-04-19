Horizon Forbidden West just launched its new post-campaign DLC, Burning Shores, for the PlayStation 5, offering fresh new content for players to immerse themselves in.

One of the returning elements from the main game is the puzzles, of which Burning Shores has plenty to keep players occupied.

This guide will detail how players can quickly obtain the code to unlock a unique door during the second chapter of the DLC, “Heaven and Earth.” Read on to find out about the unique four-digit pin.

Note: Spoilers for the campaign of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

The pin combination of 3285 must be entered to unlock the Heaven and Earth door in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

The code for the door in Heaven and Earth is 3285 (Image via Guerrilla)

The code can be tricky to decrypt and should be solved using Aloy’s Focus. Make sure to keenly listen to all the audio logs in the region and combine their information into the code above.

In short, a combination of the following audio logs in sequence will generate the four-digit pin:

The flight number from 2050.

Amount of platinum mined in 2054.

Number of miners deceased during the 2061 mining catastrophe.

The number of years taken to strip the planet in 2056.

Successfully decrypting this information will result in the four-digit code 3285, which can be used to unlock the door via a terminal.

Eager players can skip all the exploration and enter code 3285 directly into the terminal to proceed. However, going through these audio logs is recommended as it gives a bit more insight into the events of the DLC, helping to build up on the lore.

What is next for Aloy after opening the door during the events of Heaven and Earth?

After you are done unlocking the door, head inside to explore Londra’s quarters. Interact with the Holo Projector in the back of the room and follow your quest markers. The markers will lead you back into the outside world, where you must deal with several Glinthawks and Skydrifters before heading onward through the rest of the campaign.

Defeat all foes, loot them if required, and reach the transmitter. Interact with it to examine it and speak to Seyka once more to end this quest.

Completing Heaven and Earth will reward players with the following in-game items (outside of regular loot):

32800 EXP for Aloy

3 Skill Points usable by Aloy

The third chapter, “The Stars in Their Eyes,” will begin immediately once the cutscene ends.

Horizon Forbidden West is an action role-playing title developed by Guerilla Games exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and is a sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn. The expansion, Burning Shores, is scheduled to be released on April 19, 2023, and is a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

