Banshee-44 is selling god roll PvE weapons in Destiny 2 right now (February 1) 

Bows in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen will have a huge role to fill, as Bungie already announced the weapon-type to have synergies with Champion mods. From exotic to legendary, players need to start farming for the god rolls to use them in the next expansion.

However, to make things a bit easier, Destiny 2's gunsmith brought in an array of decent PvE perks on weapons. Out of all this, the Arsenic Bite-4B bow from Season of the Arrivals catches the eye with its five out of five god roll perks.

Other weapons include the Seventh Seraph Auto Rifle, Ikelos Sniper, and False Promises. Players have until the next daily reset before Banshee-44 resets all his weapons perks.

Arsenic Bite-4B, Seventh Seraph Carbine among other weapons in Banshee's inventory in Destiny 2 (February 1)

The following list showcases the weapons that players can get from Banshee-44 in Destiny 2 right now:

1) Arsenic Bite-4B

Legendary Bow Arsenic Bite-4B (Image via Destiny 2)

Arsenic Bite-4B was first introduced in Season of the Arrivals. It is a Lightweight Framed weapon, which allows players to draw and move faster while equipped. This is extremely useful in higher-tier PvE activities, especially stunning Champion enemies in Grandmaster or Raids.

The perks that Banshee-44 brought in today are:

Polymer String for a decrease in Draw Time and increase in Accuracy.

Compact Arrow Shaft for an increase in Handling.

Rampage for bonus damage after every kills up to 3x.

Explosive Head for arrow explosion after a short delay. This perk will be extra useful against Anti-Barrier Champions next season.

Players will also be getting the Draw Time Masterwork, making the weapon extra lethal.

2) Seventh Seraph Carbine

Seventh Seraph Carbine (Image via Destiny 2)

One of the most underrated weapons in the game, Seventh Seraph Carbine, was first introduced with Season of the Worthy. It is a Warmind weapon, so naturally, the weapon can also create Warmind Cells, which are super useful in PvE for solo plays.

The perks that Banshee-44 is selling on this weapon are:

Cambered Compensator for increased Stability and Recoil control.

Appended Mag for extra Magazine size.

Threat Detector increases Reload Speed, Handling, and Stability when enemies are close.

Elemental Capacitor increased stats based on the wielder's subclass.

Seventh Seraph Carbine is a Precision Framed Auto Rifle, which outputs more damage from far away at the cost of fire rate.

3) IKELOS SR v1.0.2

IKELOS SR Sniper Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Ikelos SR v1.0.2 is a re-issued weapon from Warmind expansion in Year 1. It is Rapid-Fire Framed, providing maximum DPS to enemies in a short time with a high fire rate.

The perks that Banshee-44 is selling right now are:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

Extended Mag for a great increase in Magazine size at the cost of Range.

Fourth Time's The Charm for a return of two bullets to the magazine after a precision hit.

Box Breathing for a great increase in Range and precision damage after aiming for a short duration.

Ikelos SR is great for boss DPS, especially in Raids, where precision hits count more than anything.

Edited by Srijan Sen