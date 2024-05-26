How to 3-star the Clash of Clans Friendly Warmup Haaland Challenge

The Clash of Clans Friendly Warmup is the seventh Haaland Challenge in May 2024, featuring a Town Hall 9 base. Players have to raid this base and completely annihilate all the defenses and troops present there to achieve three stars in this challenge. To complete the objective, players have to rely on the army composition, consisting of Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Giant Thrower, and other units.

This article highlights all the steps needed to achieve three stars in the Clash of Clans Friendly Warmup Haaland Challenge.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Approaches to get three stars in the Clash of Clans Friendly Warmup Haaland Challenge

Initial deployment

Barbarian Kicker placement (Image via Supercell)

Begin the attack on Clash of Clans Friendly Warmup Haaland Challenge by placing a Barbarian Kicker followed by four Archers at the right side of the base. This initial setup helps clear the path and sets the stage for the subsequent troops with the help of Barbarian Kicker's splash damage and the ranged ability of the Archers.

Trending

Giant Thrower placement

Giant Thrower usage (Image via Supercell)

Deploy the Giant Thrower at the top side of the base to bounce the Air Defense out of position. This maneuver is crucial as it significantly weakens the base's Air Defense capabilities, making it easier for your aerial units to dominate.

Targeting Archer Towers

Targetting the Archer Towers (Image via Supercell)

Move to the left side of the base and deploy the Giant Thrower and Barbarian Kicker at that side of the base. Their objective is to take down both Archer Towers. Archer Towers are pivotal defensive structures, and their elimination is essential for clearing the path for your dragons. Ensure these towers are neutralized before moving to the next step.

Read more: How to 3-star the Clash of Clans 4-4-2 Formation Haaland Challenge

Town Hall and Hero deployment

Giant Arrow utility (Image via Supercell)

Wait for the Town Hall to fall, then place the Archer Queen on the far right side of the Clash of Clans Friendly Warmup Challenge base. Immediately activate her Giant Arrow ability to target the defense diagonally in a straight line.

Simultaneously, deploy the Barbarian King and use his Spiky Ball Hero Equipment ability to target nearby defenses. This double Hero activation helps in swiftly dismantling the right-side defenses.

Additionally, use one of the Yellow Card Spells on the Air Sweeper to neutralize its threat, preventing it from hindering your attack.

Final assault and cleanup

Balloons and Dragons destroying the base (Image via Supercell)

Deploy the Giant Thrower near the Football Decoration to target and take down the last remaining X-Bow. Although one X-Bow may still be standing, it poses little threat against the mass of Dragons you’ll deploy. Use the Freeze Spell on the opponent's Archer Queen, as she remains a significant defensive threat.

With her neutralized, deploy and use Rage Spells on Dragons to maximize their destructive power. At this stage, assist your Dragons by deploying Balloons to annihilate any remaining defenses, securing a three star victory in the Clash of Clans Friendly Warmup Haaland Challenge.

Check out more articles related to Clash of Clans:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback