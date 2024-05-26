How to 3-star the Clash of Clans Thrower Throwdown Haaland Challenge?

The Clash of Clans Thrower Throwdown is the fifth Haaland Challenge of May 2024. This challenge features the Giant Thrower, a special event troop that attacks by hurling a heavy, bouncy ball at the nearest building. To complete this challenge, players must destroy the Town Hall 16 base using the provided army composition and achieve a 3-star victory.

This article highlights all the steps needed to achieve 3 stars in the Clash of Clans Thrower Throwdown Challenge.

Method to get 3 stars in the Clash of Clans Thrower Throwdown Haaland Challenge

Initial deployment at the north

Troop deployment at North (Image via Supercell)

Start by targeting the very north of the base. Place a Rage Spell directly on top of the Football Obstacle decoration. Immediately follow this with the deployment of two Giant Throwers on top of the White Flag. This will ensure that the attacks from the Giant Throwers will bounce through the Dark Elixir Storage and move straight into the center of the base to target and destroy the Monoliths.

Neutralizing the Clan Castle

Poison Spell at the top of Clan Castle (Image via Supercell)

Once the Monoliths are destroyed, focus on the Clan Castle and cast a Poison spell on top of it. This will effectively neutralize any defensive troops and structures within that area, ensuring they go down quickly.

Targeting the Inferno Towers

Destroying Inferno Tower (Image via Supercell)

Next, handle the Inferno Towers located on the left and right sides of the Clash of Clans Thrower Throwdown Challenge base. Place a Rage Spell near each Inferno Tower. Deploy one Giant Thrower under each of these Rage Spells. The increased power from the Rage Spells will be sufficient to destroy the Inferno Towers as well as the Clan Castle, clearing the path for further attacks.

Read more: Clash of Clans Haaland decorations

Weakening central defenses

Earthquake Spell near X-Bow and Scattershot (Image via Supercell)

Move your focus to the bottom of the base, where the Scattershots and X-Bows are located. Use Earthquake Spells directly in the middle of these defenses to weaken them. Following this, place Rage Spells next to the Elixir Storages on both sides and deploy one Giant Thrower onto each Elixir Storage.

The attacks from these Giant Throwers, empowered by the Rage Spells, will bounce through and eliminate the adjacent defenses.

Final assault and cleanup

Giant Thrower near Gold Storage (Image via Supercell)

For the final push, use another Earthquake Spell at the bottom to weaken the remaining defenses. Deploy a Giant Thrower on the Gold Storage, ensuring it can one-shot the nearby Cannon due to the prior Earthquake damage.

To finish off the defenses on either side, deploy two Giant Throwers per side. Once the key defenses are down, spam the remaining troops to clear out any leftover buildings, securing a 3-star victory in the Clash of Clans Thrower Throwdown Haaland Challenge.

Check out more articles related to Clash of Clans:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback