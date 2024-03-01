How to 3-star the Clash of Clans Twinkle Twinkle Little Challenge?

The Clash of Clans Twinkle Twinkle Little Challenge is the latest hurdle that requires adept strategies to earn the three coveted stars. It is also a part of various Space Challenges that are outlined in the Clash of Clans March 2024 roadmap. All the troops featured here boast impressive space-themed skins, adding intrigue surrounding it.

To emerge triumphant with a coveted three-star victory, meticulous planning and precise execution are required. This article provides a comprehensive guide to achieving glory in the Clash of Clans Twinkle Twinkle Little Challenge.

Comprehensive guide to get 3 stars in the Clash of Clans Twinkle Twinkle Little Challenge

Lay the foundations

Lay foundation (Image via Supercell)

Begin your assault in Clash of Clans Twinkle Twinkle Little Challenge with a Flame Flinger positioned strategically on the left flank of the opponent's base. This sets the stage for the coordinated attack to come.

Deploy Balloons at the bottom of the opponent’s base to trigger the lurking Black Mines, clearing the path for your advancing forces. Meanwhile, unleash the Baby Dragon to neutralize the menacing Eagle Artillery, removing a significant threat early in the battle.

Lightning strikes

Lightning usage (Image via Supercell)

Utilize four Lightnings to obliterate the twin Inferno Towers positioned above the Monolith in the South. This decisive move weakens the defenses and paves the way for your subsequent onslaught. Unleash the might of three Baby Dragons to annihilate the remaining Monolith at the base’s bottom. This ensures a clear path for your primary assault force.

Deploy Balloons on the right side of the base

Balloons on the right side (Image via Supercell)

Execute a two-pronged approach by deploying two Balloons to trigger Black Mines on the far right side. Meanwhile, redirect your focus to the top of the base for the main assault in Clash of Clans Twinkle Twinkle Little Challenge.

Start the topside onslaught

Topside onslaught (Image via Supercell)

Initiate the primary assault on the top side of the opponent’s base. Deploy your King, Queen, Electro Titan, and Root Rider, followed by a calculated deployment of Wall Breaker and seven Sneaky Goblins, aided by the Invisibility Spell, to target the Town Hall.

Break open the compartment on the top side to grant access to your King, Queen, and supporting troops.

Shift your focus to the South-East

Royal Champion usage (Image via Supercell)

Deploy Dragons, Grand Warden, and Dragon Rider on the right side and dismantle the defenses, especially the Ricochet Cannons, using the Warden’s Hero Equipment ability.

As the battle intensifies, confront the opponent’s Royal Champion by using all the Skeleton Spells and your own Royal Champion. Once the protector is gone, utilize your own Champion’s Hero Equipment ability to take down the remaining defenses and turn the tide in your favor.

At last, guide your Dragons to destroy the remaining defenses of the opponent’s base, securing the coveted three-star victory.

In conclusion, mastering the Clash of Clans Twinkle Twinkle Little Challenge demands precision, foresight, and adaptability. By following this step-by-step guide and executing each maneuver with calculated precision, victory is within your grasp.

