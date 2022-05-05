×
How to access Dying Light free DLCs and Enhanced Edition upgrade?

The first game has received yet another content addition (Image via Techland)
Arka &quot;Biasedguy&quot; Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified May 05, 2022 10:12 PM IST
Dying Light might be years old now, with a sequel getting a lot of positive acclaim. However, developers Techland has produced another significant content addition. The first game revolutionized the zombie genre with its differential approach.

Since its release, the game has been constantly supported with new content, and the legacy continues with the Enhanced Edition upgrade.

The recent upgrade brings a host of DLCs to improve players' experience in Dying Light. With its flight-over-fight mechanism combined with parkour, the game became a hit among the fans.

Despite the launch of a sequel, the latest patch massively improves the existing game and provides fresh content. However, accessing the additions can be tricky if a player isn't aware of the process.

Dying Light Enhanced Edition comes with great additions that no fans should miss

As with most DLCs, the Enhanced Edition upgrade is available to all users. All a person will need to ensure is that they are the owner of the Standard Edition to be eligible for the upgrade.

Installing content additions is quite straightforward, and the developers have also given out the steps. Players will first need to update their game to the latest patch. Once that is done, they must open the game and ensure internet activity.

To access your free new content :- Launch Dying Light- In the main menu choose the option “DLC Packs”- Download all the new content! 🥰

In the main menu, players will have to choose the' DLC packs' option, and it will download all the added content. As for the content, there are some interesting ones to Dying Light as part of the Enhanced Edition upgrade.

Here's the list of all the added content:

  • Dying Light: The Following (including a new story, new map, and vehicle)
  • The Bozak Horde
  • Crash Test Skin Pack
  • Ultimate Survivor Bundle
  • Cuisine & Cargo

The most valuable addition is The Following, which adds a brand new map, among other things. Those who have enjoyed the vanilla addition will have one more region to enjoy.

Great news! 😍 Starting today, every player that owns the Standard Edition of Dying Light will be automatically upgraded to the Enhanced Edition.#DyingLight https://t.co/jmSfQ3RkCd

The content also includes new game modes to help players amplify their Dying Light experience. There are a couple of additions to cosmetics that players can use in the game to personalize their looks.

Overall, this is an excellent addition to the loyal players who have shown their love for the game. The Enhanced Edition comes in the wake of the next-generation update in March.

The two enhancements will allow for an excellent experience for new players and veterans. Older players can replay the game and enjoy different enhancements, while the more recent players can enjoy all the content expansions made over the game's life cycle.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

