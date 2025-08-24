How to access the equipment collection room in Delta Force?

The equipment collection room in Delta Force serves as a space to store and showcase items and trophies found during operations. This space, however, has some requirements and cannot be opened instantly. It also costs you in-game currency, and it can be upgraded by using more Tekniq Alloy. Furthermore, accessing it requires reaching a certain in-game level.

This article will explain how you can access the collection room in Delta Force by fulfilling all the requirements.

How to access the collection room in Delta Force

Delta Force Collection Room pre-upgrade (Image via TiMi Studios)

The collection room in Delta Force is a new feature introduced in Season 5 that allows you to store your items, trophies, and rare objects. It lets you showcase these items in an organized and attractive manner while also clearing your inventory, creating extra space.

To unlock it, you must fulfill the following requirements:

Reach Operations Level 43

Reach Stash Level 7

Have 420,000 Teknik Alloy

Once you reach the necessary levels and have enough currency, you can unlock the collection room by spending 420,000 Teknik Alloy. The room is available via the Black Site tab on the main game screen, and it contains collection cabinets, showcase displays, and trophy displays.

You can display rare non-bound collectibles in these cabinets and admire them while exploring the room freely. It can also be upgraded to various levels to increase the overall space it offers. However, for many, this may not be necessary as the Level 1 collection room in Delta Force already provides players with a ton of space.

Rare and highly valuable loot, such as the Heart of Africa, is perfect to store and showcase in a collection room in Delta Force. Apart from that, it does not serve any function. It is exactly how its name suggests: a room to put and showcase all of your collection-worthy items.

The items will appear well-organized and attractive once placed in the room's cabinet and will be removed from your inventory.

