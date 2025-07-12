How to access Killing Floor 3 Stress Test

The Killing Floor 3 Stress Test will finally go live on Sunday, July 13, 2025. This will be a one-day testing phase where interested players can sign up to check out how well this game performs before it officially releases on July 24, 2025. The main objective of this test is to gather feedback from players and refine the game.
This article explains how you can gain access to the Killing Floor 3 Stress Test and start playing it when it goes live.
How to participate in the Killing Floor 3 Stress Test
If you wish to participate in the Killing Floor 3 Stress Test and provide feedback to the developer, follow these steps:
- Open Steam and go to the Killing Floor 3 store page.
- Scroll down to click on the option to Request Access for the Killing Floor 3 Stress Test.
After you register for this playtest, wait for an approval email from Tripwire Interactive. Once you get the email, you can then go ahead and download this game’s playtest version from Steam, which will automatically appear in your Steam Library. You don't need to purchase this game to participate.
Since this will take place tomorrow, July 13, 2025, it's best to register for this test by tonight, before it officially begins. This Stress Test will happen in two phases. Phase 1 will take place from 1 pm-3 pm EST, while Phase 2 will take place from 5 pm-7 pm EST. As such, you will get a total of four hours to play this game during the playtest.
Moreover, the developers have requested participants not to record any gameplay footage or stream it live on any platform to “ensure that the multiplayer environment stays as stable as possible.”
The developers have also provided a list of known issues, like bugs and glitches currently in the game, here. Keep an eye out for them while playing the Killing Floor 3 Stress Test.
Killing Floor 3: Everything we know so far
Killing Floor 3 is a co-op horde shooter where you create a squad of six to mow down hordes of mutants known as Zeds. In our Killing Floor 3 preview, we were pleased with the game’s exhilarating and chaotic gunplay. You will also get to choose from various Nightfall Specialists, each having unique perks and skills that make their playstyle different from each other.
Moreover, the gunplay has been enhanced, with all shooting animations like gun recoil and reloading feeling smooth and punchy. The game is made bloodier now, thanks to its M.E.A.T. Gore System that adds more dismemberments and bloody spectacles. There is a healthy variety of Zeds in this game to keep you entertained for hours, with its striking visuals making the entire experience better and bloodier than before.
