How to access The Division Heartland closed beta?

After a long wait, Ubisoft has finally revealed a handful of details regarding its much-awaited release, The Division Heartland. Ubisoft has finally revealed the story behind the game and what players can expect from it during Division Day, where the franchise's future was discussed.

While the free-to-play shooter from the Division universe got announced almost two years ago, the developers have stayed mostly silent until today.

Finally, players have a clearer idea of what to expect from this PvPvE-based shooter. The game has been holding closed beta tests for a very long time, and the recent announcement revealed that there is more to come.

If you are looking to find out how to access The Division Heartland and get a taste of the world before it officially comes out, here's what you need to do.

The Division Heartland closed beta, release date and more

The Division Heartland is set in the same universe as the other games in the franchise. The only difference is that the game explores a rural town named Silver Creek after the outbreak. With day/night cycles, different enemy factions, and AIs, the game offers a massive environment for players to explore.

Here is a step-by-step guide for you to register for the closed beta:

Go to The Division Heartland's official site by simply searching for the name on your web browser. Check the top right corner and click on the Register option. The site will bring you down to the bottom and you'll have the option to select your preferred platform. Click on the register button. If you are not logged in, then you'll have to log in through your Ubisoft account. Once you have successfully completed the process, you'll see that your preferred platform is already selected. If you're lucky enough, you'll be able to take the closed beta test in the near future.

The Division Heartland has a very similar approach to the extraction-based shooter genre that has become popular recently. Players will have to fight other players and AIs to complete their missions, and upon completing them, they'll have to go to an exfil point to complete the game.

If you are a fan of Escape from Tarkov or Warzone 2's DMZ, you might find some similarities, as the game follows a similar pattern for players to explore the world. The Division Heartland has three different class systems where players will be able to play as a weapon expert, a survivalist, or a medic.

Each class will have unique abilities and advantages. Your best bet to go through the harsh environment of Silver Creek is to combine all classes and coordinate with your teammates.

The release date for the game has not yet been announced by the franchise. However, players can expect the playtest to be held in the summer of 2023.

