How to access the Wild Hearts demo on PS5?

Wild Hearts is now available globally, and EA Originals have brought their new venture to the PS5 and other platforms. A common complaint about the Monster Hunter titles has been discrimination in terms of accessibility. However, that's not the case with Koei Tecmo and its game, which will surely please fans worldwide.

To make matters even better, EA has implemented a system that allows potential buyers to test the title before purchasing. Thanks to a 10-hour-long trial, players can enjoy a lot of content on the offer, allowing them to make an informed decision regarding any possible purchase.

The trial is available on all platforms so PS5 players can enjoy it just like their Xbox counterparts. The process is slightly different due to the gap between a PS Plus subscription and Xbox Game Pass. However, the overall process is essentially the same, which makes the Wild Hearts trial accessible in the first place.

Wild Hearts' 10-hour trial lets PS5 players enjoy all aspects of the game

EA Play @EAPlay EA Play members can now play up to the gates of Minato and explore WILD HEARTS for up to 10-hours with EA Play’s early access trial!



EA Play Pro members have access to the full Karakuri Edition NOW! EA Play members can now play up to the gates of Minato and explore WILD HEARTS for up to 10-hours with EA Play’s early access trial!EA Play Pro members have access to the full Karakuri Edition NOW! https://t.co/tGa9ZyI2ot

EA Originals announced the decision about the trial before the game's full release. The decision has been made, perhaps keeping in mind that it's taking on the much more established Monster Hunter franchise. The trial answers a new buyer's many queries regarding the possible gameplay and other content.

The trial is part of the EA Play membership, which contains plenty of older games from the publisher. It also allows members to enjoy 10-hour trials of all recent releases and even allows early access before the full launch. Thankfully, EA Play membership is available to PS5 players as well, and it can be accessed from the PSN store.

Once a PS5 player has subscribed to it from their PSN account, EA Play will be visible on their console. They can then go to the Wild Hearts store page and choose the 10-hour trial. Once the download is complete, the game can be enjoyed until the stipulated time is over.

If a PS5 player decides to turn their trial into a full purchase, they will keep all their in-game progression. The trial will be converted to a full purchase, with other items remaining the same. Subscribers will also get a limited discount on their purchases, irrespective of which version they opt for.

Can Xbox users access the Wild Hearts trial?

Wild Hearts' 10-hour trial isn't exclusive to the PS5 console, as it's also available to Xbox Series XlS users. However, thanks to EA Play being embedded into the Xbox Game Pass subscription, members don't need a separate membership.

The remaining process is the same as that of PlayStation users. All EA Play members can enjoy the trial on all available platforms, and the basic conditions of the trial are the same.

Despite a mixed launch, the core gameplay of Wild Hearts has impressed many. However, the title has suffered major performance issues, especially on PC, leading to severe user complaints.

Post-launch patches will help reduce such issues, as they're taking the shine over an otherwise great game. However, new buyers are advised to play out the trial before deciding on the purchase, as it will give them a better idea of the actual performance.

Poll : 0 votes