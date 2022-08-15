How to acquire more coins in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb is a game about using combat skills and compelling charisma to build a healthy community of followers. There are a lot of aspects to consider, but one of the simplest is making money.

Like most games, there are a lot of ways to pick up the central currency, which in this case is coins. Players will need a ton of coins to buy items, upgrades, crafting materials, and more from various vendors around town. Earning every coin available will be key to getting ahead in the cult business.

Making money in Cult of the Lamb

Cults love money and the Cult of the Lamb is no exception. Players need to rack up all the coins they can to keep themselves powerful. Although they will earn a lot from the standard gameplay, there's more to be picked up.

Defeating each boss will grant the player a heart. After beating a Bishop of the Old Faith, they can take them on again. In this regard, players can rack up a ton of coins through repeated battles.

Beyond traditional combat payouts, they will pick up a ton of items that can be sold. After completing the Darkhold section, players will have access to the chest at the top left of the altar.

Selling all these items will imbue them with a ton of gold coins. This is one of the easiest and most profitable sources of coins, so players should stop by the chest every few runs.

With that being said, items from the combat section of the game aren't the only sellable asset. Players can learn to fish and turn that into a profitable activity. Furthermore, catching rare fish from the local pond can pay out 20 coins each. This can be a quick and easy way to earn a fair amount of money.

Taking coins from followers in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 OUT NOW @cultofthelamb



We welcome you to our flock and together we shall PRAISE THE LAMB Cult of the Lamb is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox!We welcome you to our flock and together we shall PRAISE THE LAMB Cult of the Lamb is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox! We welcome you to our flock and together we shall PRAISE THE LAMB 🙏🐑👑 https://t.co/VPJWrqKvNw

Cult of the Lamb is more than an isometric action game, as its cult management simulation allows players to rack up cash outside of battle.

In that regard, they can shake down their followers for cash by Extorting Tithes. Players will need the Extort Tithe Possessions Doctrine to use this move, but it can be a good source of cash.

Finally, they can use the Ritual of Enrichment to garner more profits without work. With this Ritual, they can rake in a large cash infusion from their followers and avoid losing faith.

The main trade-off of the Ritual of Enrichment is that players can't take the Alms for the Poor Ritual. This option allows one to hand out coins in exchange for Loyalty and Faith. Those who feel secure in their followers' worship might prefer easy coins.

Cult of the Lamb is a game about both doing battle with foes and gathering followers. Players can make a ton of coins through both activities, and they should capitalize on every opportunity.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul