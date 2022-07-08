How to acquire Outfit Voucher+ in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Among many mechanics added in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, like the Followers system, the expansion also deepened the cosmetic system. Not every armor set in the Sunbreak expansion, or the entirety of MHR for that matter, looks the greatest.

Some are downright strange-looking, like the armor set made from the monster parts of the Khezu. It puts Monster Hunter players in a weird position of having to wear a goofy set of armor just for the sake of defense.

To be fair, very few are poorly designed. Also, better-looking sets with equally good stats become available over time.

Thankfully, Monster Hunter Rise has a cosmetic system called “Layered Armor.” It does not offer any benefit to Monster Hunter users other than satisfying a need for fashion. Monster Hunter fans can equip Layered Armor just like any other set.

Obtaining Layered Armor is possible through any of these methods: DLC, rewards, or crafted in the game. The focus here is crafting Layered Armor.

For that, gamers will need an Outfit Voucher+.

Outfit Voucher+ can be acquired by completing Anomaly quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

During the main story (just before the end), players will pick up a quest that has them fighting a Lunagaron. But this isn’t just any old Lunagaron — it looks infected by some kind of red energy.

This is the newest addition of monsters added to the Sunbreak expansion: Afflicted Monsters. As if the monsters weren’t already dangerous enough, the Sunbreak expansion ups the ante with Afflicted Monsters.

These variants of normal monsters are obviously more powerful, stronger, and can even infect users with a status effect called Bloodblight. It drains the hunter’s health and drastically weakens healing items.

The good news is that Bloodblight also gives them vampiric-like attacks, which heal them.

Upon defeating the Afflicted Lunagaron and completing the Sunbreak campaign, gamers will be able to work towards unlocking Anomaly Quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Step 1 : After the credits roll, the Master Rank cap is raised to Master Rank 10.

: After the credits roll, the Master Rank cap is raised to Master Rank 10. Step 2 : Reach Master Rank 10.

: Reach Master Rank 10. Step 3 : Upon reaching Master Rank 10, the Urgent Quest “Afflicted Arzuros” is unlocked. Accept it and complete the quest.

: Upon reaching Master Rank 10, the Urgent Quest “Afflicted Arzuros” is unlocked. Accept it and complete the quest. Step 4: Now, Anomaly Quests are open.

So, why should Anomaly Quests matter? An Outfit Voucher+ is rewarded to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players for completing Anomaly Quests. And when they get an Outfit Voucher+:

Step 5 : Complete an Anomaly Quest to earn an Outfit Voucher+.

: Complete an Anomaly Quest to earn an Outfit Voucher+. Step 6: Give the Smithy the Outfit Voucher+ and any additional materials needed to craft Layered Armor.

From here on out, it’s rinse and repeat. Do remember that crafting Layered Armor with an Outfit Voucher+ requires more than just the voucher itself.

There are Afflicted-variant monster parts that have to be acquired as well. Like normal armor sets in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the materials tend to be related to the Layered Armor set.

