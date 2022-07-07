How to obtain Mystic Hardfang in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak continues its unprecedented rise, selling over 2 million copies in the first week of launch. Hunters wasted no time and ran straight into the fray, taking on all the new monsters, collecting new monster parts, and crafting new weapons and armor. If the new monsters and loot wasn't already enough, the Sunbreak expansion has added the new Followers system.

Hunting monsters is what the game is all about. However, if one were to examine the core of the game, crafting weapons and armor to venture into more dangerous territory is an equally crucial element of the game.

Hunters are always on the hunt for strong monsters, like Gaismagorm, the Archifiend. However, entry into these areas means crafting powerful gear, such as the Velociprey armor, and crafting powerful gear means rare monster parts need to be gathered. One fine example of such rare monster parts in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is Mystic Hardfangs.

Acquiring Mystic Hardfang requires taking on a Khezu (and living to tell the tale). Here is how players can find a Khezu to obtain Mystic Hardfang in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Khezus in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can drop Mystic Hardfang as a reward

To add Mystic Hardfang to their inventory and craft the Khezu set, players should start the quest “The Alabaster Devourer.” It is a new quest that is featured in the new Sunbreak expansion. The Khezu is no pushover in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Any would-be hunter knows to keep their guard up. Failing to do so is a surefire way of being subdued, then promptly eaten. When facing off against the Khezu, players have to keep their wits about them.

This is because the Khezu’s abilities can be devastating. The creature has an innate affinity for electricity. It can generate an electrical barrier that paralyzes any hunter who overextends their combos. However, if Monster Hunter fans take their time, they can obtain Mystic Hardfangs as a reward.

As Mystic Hardfangs are just any other monster part, the process is the same: slay a monster and carve its body. Here are the chances of getting Mystic Hardfangs for those on Master Rank:

As a target reward : 29% (x2)

: 29% (x2) As a capture reward : 33%

: 33% For breaking its head : 52% (x2)

: 52% (x2) For carving its body : 24%

: 24% As a dropped material: 27%

Considering the drop chances for Mystic Hardfang, players should definitely target the head of the Khezu. Since the Khezu is weak to both slashing and fire and it’s much easier to break its head with a melee weapon, all Monster Hunter players should bring with them weapons that deal Slashing and/or Fire damage. A sword and shield is a good balance between damage and defense.

A few key notes to keep in mind:

Flash Bombs, Sonic Bombs, and Meat Effects are useless against the Khezu

The Earplugs skill is incredibly useful; the Khezu roars a lot

Palamute or Palico can help restore the hunter if they’re paralyed

