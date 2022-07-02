How to acquire tokens in F1 22

A new line of supercars has been added to F1 22, and players can obtain them by spending tokens.

In the new F1 Life mode, players can customize their personal hubs with trophies, decorations and some of the wildest supercars they can imagine. This is where the tokens come into play.

Players can do more than just race in the latest F1 video game entry. There are several in-game goals that racers can complete to receive tokens. These tokens can then be used to unlock the supercars.

Players can complete goals to get tokens that unlock supercars in F1 22

A lot of things pop up on the screen in F1 22, including news, tutorials and goals.

The goals will usually appear on the menu when players load into the game. They tell players what needs to be accomplished, and that completion will unlock a token.

Here's how players can view the goals to unlock new tokens in F1 22 (other than them popping up on the screen):

Navigate to the new F1 Life mode.

Select the Supercars tab.

Choose a bay, as it doesn't matter if it is occupied or empty.

Go to the Change Car option.

Press LB/RB on Xbox, L1/R1 on PlayStation or whatever the keybind for those is set to on PC.

This will open the token unlock goals, and players will see what the next achievement is to get another token.

The goals will always be different, but they will typically focus on the same actions. They generally ask F1 22 players to drive a certain distance or compete in a specific type of race.

Whenever one of the goals has been completed, players will see a message appear in the left-hand corner. This message could appear during a race, so don't be surprised if it goes by quickly and is missed.

Players can go back to their supercar collection to see how many tokens they have and how many are needed in order to buy another car. They can also spend them there to unlock a new supercar and show it off to their friends.

What supercars are in F1 22?

Faris @devereaux000 #xbox #XboxShare F1 22, so many new features brought into the game and one of it is this one, being able to drive a supercar around the track. #F122Game F1 22, so many new features brought into the game and one of it is this one, being able to drive a supercar around the track. #F122Game #xbox #XboxShare https://t.co/eVBh48fjwV

There are 10 supercars that players can add to their collection in the new F1 game. However, these supercars aren't just for show. They can be used to smoke other vehicles on the track or to get some practice in.

Here is every supercar that can be acquired in the game:

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition

Aston Martin Vantage Safety Car

Aston Martin DB11 AMR

Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari Roma

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Safety Car

Mercedes-AMG GT R

McLaren 720s

McLaren Artura

Eight of these supercars can be raced in the Hot Laps mode. The other two are safety cars that are still as sleek and impressive as the others.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

