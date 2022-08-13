How to add friends in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy allows co-operative gameplay. However, it hasn't been made clear how players can access it.

When players start their journey, they will be presented with a prologue. They will not be able to add friends until they have completed the prologue and received their jetpack.

Once these requirements have been met, players will be able to see the other participants on the server.

There are two ways to add players to the Friend List in Tower of Fantasy

A look at the Friends list in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

There are two ways to add friends in Tower of Fantasy. The first method sees players becoming friends with those they meet on their adventure. The second involves adding friends through their user ID.

Tower of Fantasy @ToF_EN_Official Official Launch of



Search for Tower of Fantasy in your App Store, Google Play Store or visit our official website to download the PC version!

toweroffantasy-global.com



Bring your friends and let's



#ToF Official Launch of #TowerofFantasy , a shared open-world MMORPG. Download now!!Search for Tower of Fantasy in your App Store, Google Play Store or visit our official website to download the PC version!Bring your friends and let's #ToF gether!! 🎉Official Launch of #TowerofFantasy, a shared open-world MMORPG. Download now!!Search for Tower of Fantasy in your App Store, Google Play Store or visit our official website to download the PC version!🔻toweroffantasy-global.comBring your friends and let's #ToFgether!!#ToF https://t.co/5s1xQRJ5Hy

Here's how to do both:

On mobile devices, players need to tap on the three hexagons in the top-right corner to open the in-game menu. PC players can click on the same symbol with their mouse or press the Esc key to open up the menu.

The Friends menu is in the second row of sub-menus that appear. Click on it.

Select the Search & Add button in the bottom-left corner to open the Add Friends window. A list of players in the current server will be available, and an icon will set to the right side of their name. Pressing that icon will send them a friend request.

To add friends who are not on the server, go to the search bar at the bottom of the window, which will initially say Enter Wanderer Name.

Type in the friend's ID exactly as it appears in Tower of Fantasy, as it is case-sensitive.

When that friend appears after the search has been conducted, click on the same Add symbol next to their name. The friend will receive a notification that they have a new friend request. They can access them in the Friends menu and choose to accept or decline the request.

How to play with friends in Tower of Fantasy

After adding a friend and confirming they are on the Friends list, players can send them an invite to start a Tower of Fantasy session together. Up to four players can be in the group at once.

App Store @AppStore



Vault over vistas with friends or cruise into battle on a futuristic motorcycle in



: apple.co/-TowerOfFantasy In the new open-world RPG Tower of Fantasy, there’s adventure everywhere.Vault over vistas with friends or cruise into battle on a futuristic motorcycle in @ToF_EN_Official In the new open-world RPG Tower of Fantasy, there’s adventure everywhere. Vault over vistas with friends or cruise into battle on a futuristic motorcycle in @ToF_EN_Official.📲: apple.co/-TowerOfFantasy https://t.co/avu7bA0qkZ

Here's how to start a party:

Go back to the Friends menu.

Click on the friend's profile picture. A rectangle button will be available that says Join the Group.

Click on the button. Players can now begin a group session as long as all parties accept the invitation.

During a session, friends will be represented on the map by a purple flag so that the party can regroup if they split up.

Not every action in the game has multiplayer functionality. However, when in a co-op session, players won't have to worry about doing an activity that can only be done solo as they won't be available.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh