How to add vehicles to your garage in Saints Row

The latest Saints Row game is full of cosmetics, weapons, and vehicles for players to utilize.

The franchise has always been compared to Grand Theft Auto, but it took things a step further with incredibly wacky and zany antics. This is proven by the insane vehicles that players can obtain.

Players are given a garage, but admiring the same starter car can get boring after a while. This is where collecting additional vehicles comes into play. All it takes is a bit of carjacking.

Saints Row players can obtain more vehicles by carjacking them from anywhere on the map

A look at a player's garage in Saints Row (Image via Deep Silver)

A life of crime has always been the main focus of Saints Row. Players are able to smuggle drugs, sell guns, fight random pedestrians, and basically just blow stuff up.

Of course, one of the most common crimes that players can commit in the game is carjacking. This is the act of forcefully removing a person from their vehicle and stealing it or simply stealing a vehicle from a parking space.

Jonathon 506 @Thegamingfoodie Saints row has one of the best ways to steal a car. Saints row has one of the best ways to steal a car. https://t.co/WuvwlquG34

While unique vehicles can be unlocked or earned by completing story or side missions, carjacking is the primary way players can add vehicles to their garage.

Here's how to carjack and add the vehicle to the garage in the game:

Players need to find a car that they like. Whether it is a sports car, a monster truck, a slim compact car, or a motorcycle, there are plenty of options available.

Approach the vehicle and interact with it by pressing Y on Xbox, Triangle on PlayStation, or the E key on PC (on default controls).

The character will hop into the vehicle and begin to hotwire it if it is empty or push out any occupants if there is a driver. Be careful, as most NPCs will begin shooting if they are forced out of their car.

Once the vehicle is under the player's control, they can drive it back to their garage.

Pull up to the marker at the garage, and it will automatically be added to the vehicle collection.

After a vehicle is added, players can visit their garage at any time to view their collection. On the garage screen, players will be able to select the current vehicle they want to drive as well as set one as their favorite.

Additionally, players will be able to see the number of vehicles owned, how much the collection is worth, and the stats of the vehicle being highlighted. This includes Max Speed, Performance, Durability, Off-Road, and any special abilities it has.

This is a good way for players to determine which vehicle to take into the next mission in Saints Row. If a mission sends them off-road, they should select a vehicle with a good Off-Road rating. If it sounds like there will be a lot of shooting, they should pick one with solid Durability.

There seems to be no limit to the number of cars players can collect in the game. Anything and everything that can be driven, outside of locked mission vehicles, can be collected in the garage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh