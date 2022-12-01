How to apply for Street Fighter 6 closed beta 2

Capcom has finally announced that Street Fighter 6 will be getting its second beta testing phase in a couple of weeks, right before Christmas.

From December 16, 2022 to December 19, 2022, franchise fans will once again be able to enjoy the beta version of the upcoming title.

The developers have mentioned that those who were a part of the initial beta run in October will automatically receive an invite to the second beta.

Moreover, as they will be expanding the test pool to invite more players into the fold, those who were not part of the October test will now get another chance to try out the fighter before the game officially drops in 2023.

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



8 Characters

Online Matches

🕹️ Crossplay

Input Delay Reduction Feature

...and some tweaks!



Details - Prepare for Closed Beta Test #2 for #StreetFighter6 from December 16-19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!8 CharactersOnline Matches🕹️ CrossplayInput Delay Reduction Feature...and some tweaks!Details - bit.ly/SF6CBT2 Prepare for Closed Beta Test #2 for #StreetFighter6 from December 16-19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!👤 8 Characters🌐 Online Matches🕹️ Crossplay🔌 Input Delay Reduction Feature...and some tweaks!Details - bit.ly/SF6CBT2 https://t.co/9zRseTDmdM

However, the application process for the closed beta has changed quite a bit, mostly due to the unauthorized reselling of access codes for the first test. Capcom will be doing things a bit differently for the second Street Fighter 6 beta, and today’s guide will go over how you can obtain an invite.

Applying for Street Fighter 6 closed beta 2

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



We have increased the number of total spots in order to accommodate for both waves of participants. All Closed Beta Test #1 participants who redeemed their code are automatically invited to join Closed Beta Test #2.We have increased the number of total spots in order to accommodate for both waves of participants. #StreetFighter6 All Closed Beta Test #1 participants who redeemed their code are automatically invited to join Closed Beta Test #2.We have increased the number of total spots in order to accommodate for both waves of participants. #StreetFighter6 https://t.co/oHIvHHBTSf

To be able to apply for the second Street Fighter 6 closed beta, all you will need to do is create a Capcom ID by making your way to the game's website (https://cloud.event.capcom.com/sf6_cbt/entry).

Once the ID is made, you will need to pair the Capcom account with the platform on which you wish to play the game. It’s a simple process, and by following the instructions given on the official page, you will be able to link your Capcom ID with your Steam, PSN, or Microsoft account.

Street Fighter @StreetFighter Invites to Closed Beta Test #2 will be decided through a lottery like last time.



In order to submit your application this time, you'll need to create a CAPCOM ID and link it to your platform account before December 11 at 6:59AM PST. Invites to Closed Beta Test #2 will be decided through a lottery like last time.In order to submit your application this time, you'll need to create a CAPCOM ID and link it to your platform account before December 11 at 6:59AM PST.

However, before applying for the second closed beta of Street Fighter 6, here are a few nuances that the developers want you to keep in mind:

Those who were fortunate enough to have received an invite for the first Street Fighter 6 beta test will automatically get an invite to the second testing phase.

Even after applying for the beta, you are not guaranteed to be selected as players will be chosen on a lottery basis as was the case last time.

You will also not be able to transfer, purchase, sell or lend the Closed Beta Test software to others during the beta testing period, and you will not be able to analyze the software that Capcom will be using during the beta.

Capcom has also stated the following:

“The aim of the Closed Beta Test is for us to monitor the play experience of participants, identify any potential issues, and then address them in order to improve the quality of the game. As such, it is possible that errors may occur during the test that cause the game to freeze or close during gameplay. The test sessions will use a version of the game still in development. As a result, we cannot guarantee a smooth gameplay experience. Please bear all of this in mind when taking part in the test.”

You will have a limited time to apply for the second Street Fighter 6 beta test, and the application process will close on December 11, 2022 at 6:59 am PST. So make sure to link your Capcom ID to your platform account by then.

Poll : 0 votes