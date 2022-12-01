Street Fighter 6 closed beta 2 Battle Hub features: All playable characters, stages, game modes, and more

Street Fighter 6 is finally getting its second closed beta testing period across all platforms (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) via Steam.

Since the initial beta period in October had a good run, Capcom has now announced the dates for the new testing phase.

Prepare for Closed Beta Test #2 for #StreetFighter6 from December 16-19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!
8 Characters
Online Matches
Crossplay
Input Delay Reduction Feature
...and some tweaks!

Players will be able to try out the beta from December 16, 2022, to December 19, 2022. Those who were a part of the first beta will automatically receive an invite, while the rest will be chosen from a lottery once they have linked their Capcom ID to the respective platforms.

There will be a fair number of balance changes and bug fixes in the upcoming beta. However, when it comes to playable content, one will have access to more or less the same features that were available in the first testing phase.

Given below are all the features that players will have access to in the upcoming Street Fighter 6 closed beta 2.

All Battle Hub features in Street Fighter 6 closed beta 2

1) Playable content

Listed below is all the content that players will get access to in Street Fighter 6 closed beta 2:

Character Creation (Only possible to create once)

Ranked Matches

Casual Matches

Battle Hub Matches

Open Tournaments

Training Mode

Hub Goods Shop

Extreme Battles (Updates daily)

Game Center (Updates daily)

Challenges (Updates daily)

DJ Booth

Photo Spot

2) Playable characters

No new playable characters will be added to the second beta test. One will have access to the following characters during this period:

Luke

Jamie

Ryu

Chun-Li

Guile

Kimberly

Juri

Ken

3) Playable stages

Like the characters, the playable stages will also remain the same. They are listed below:

Metro City Downtown

Genbu Temple

Carrier Byron Taylor

Tian Hong Yuan

The Macho Ring

Training Room

4) Avatar Creation

Avatar Creation was one of the biggest social features in the first Street Fighter 6 closed beta. Players will be able to use it once again in the next testing phase. Thanks to the feature, they can customize their avatar for the first time when they play the game.

However, like in the first beta, players will not be able to save or load avatar recipes or even delete and make a new one during their time in the beta.

5) Available features

Given below is a list of all the gameplay features that players will be able to enjoy during the beta:

Cross-platform play

Control types (Modern/Classic)

Commentary (Play-by-Play Commentators: Vicious/Tasty Steve/Aru/KOSUKE HIRAIWA | Color Commentators: James Chen/Demon Kakka)

CFN (Fighters List/Replays/Rankings)

Online match Fight Request function

Battle tutorials

Battle settings

Photo mode

6) Game Modes and Hub Features

A) Cabinet

Battle Hub Match

When two players sit at a battle cabinet in the hub, they will be able to participate in Battle Hub Matches. One can enjoy the Training Mode while they wait for a match and spectate other players who are in a game.

Extreme Battles

Extreme Battles will be special game modes whose gimmicks, as well as rules and objectives, will change every day. The second closed beta of Street Fighter 6 will offer something exciting every day.

Game Center

The beta will have classic single-player content, which will also change daily. One can also spectate others who are playing single-player.

B) Events

Tournaments

During the beta, tournaments will be held periodically. To participate in one, all players will need to do is make their way to the event counter.

Challenges

Completing challenges will allow players to receive rewards in the form of Drive Tickets.

Hub Goods Shop

Players will be able to use Fighter Coins as well as Drive Tickets to get their hands on some exclusive gear and cosmetics for their avatar.

Fighter Coins (FC)

Fighter Coins are in-game currencies that players will be gifted during the start of the closed beta test. One can even obtain them through the news section of the Multi-Menu.

Fighter Coins can be used to purchase cosmetics for the player’s avatar.

Drive Ticket (DT)

As mentioned, Drive Tickets can be obtained by completing challenges. They can be used in the shop to acquire gear and cosmetics for one's avatar.

C) Menu

Device

Players will be able to use the in-game handheld device to change their avatar’s gear and confirm the emotes that they want to employ in the Street Fighter 6 beta.

Battle Settings

Players will be able to turn on Fight Request for Ranked/Casual Match. They can set their favorite character while also tweaking the commentary and other battle-related settings.

Multi Menu

With the Multi Menu feature in the Street Fighter 6 beta, players will be able to access Capcom Fighters Network, rewards (challenges), news, and other options.

