How Assist Mode works in Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza is set to bring DK back in action on the Nintendo Switch 2 with a fresh 3D platforming adventure. As you guide him through the mysterious Underground World, you’ll explore deep caverns, bash through obstacles, and face off against VoidCo, a shady group with big plans for the Underground.

Nintendo’s Donkey Kong Bananza Direct event revealed a lot about the game, and one of the highlights was the introduction of an Assist Mode. In this guide, we'll talk about how this mode will work in Donkey Kong Bananza.

What is Assist Mode in Donkey Kong Bananza, and how does it work?

You can switch from Normal Mode to Assist Mode in the Options menu of Donkey Kong Bananza (Image via Nintendo)

Assist Mode is a special gameplay setting designed to make your journey a little smoother with the help of in-game assistance. If you're new to platformers or just want to play without too much trouble, Assist Mode will make things easier for you.

Here’s a quick breakdown of how Assist Mode will help you in DK Bananza:

If you're unsure where to go next, Assist Mode will point you in the right direction. It will help keep you on track so you can spend more time smashing and exploring instead of getting lost. Reduced damage: While DK can generally take a good beating, with Assist Mode, incoming damage will be cut in half. This will give you more breathing room during tough battles or tricky platforming sections.

While DK can generally take a good beating, with Assist Mode, incoming damage will be cut in half. This will give you more breathing room during tough battles or tricky platforming sections. General support: While Nintendo hasn’t revealed every feature, Assist Mode seems to tweak the difficulty subtly across the board. Think of it like having a safety net — it won't make the game play itself, but will definitely help when things get intense.

Whether you’re new to Donkey Kong, introducing someone younger to the game, or just looking to vibe through the story and explore the Underground World without too much stress, Assist Mode would be a great choice. It will keep the spirit of the game intact while lowering the challenge just enough.

This game is all about smashing through obstacles, discovering secrets, and carving your own path. But sometimes, even the strongest Kong needs a hand. With Assist Mode, you can keep the momentum going and enjoy the adventure at your own pace.

