How to auto-move in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal finally brings the fun of Blizzard's iconic dungeon crawler franchise to the palm of the player's hands. The new take on the franchise introduces tons of new concepts while maintaining the core of classic RPG action that fans love today.

Mobile games and touch-screen controls radically change the default gameplay of this type of RPG. Many new considerations must be made to make the format translate to the new medium.

There are plenty of settings that make the game quicker and easier, and players should look into them to improve their experience.

Using auto-move in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal features multiple ways of navigation, some of which reduce the effort involved. Choosing to auto-navigate ensures that the player can get where they're going quicker and easier.

The auto-navigate function works very similarly to the mechanics in MOBAs like League of Legends. Players can simply open the minimap and select a location to head there automatically.

The minimap is located in the top right corner of the screen. Click on it to expand it to the full map. From there, select from the existing landmarks on the map or create a new one with a custom pin. The option to Navigate should appear on either, select it to start the journey.

A message should appear on the screen that will remind the player where they are navigating to. The player character will now auto-run in the direction of the target and reach that point in a matter of time.

Be warned, however, that players cannot auto-navigate in an area that still has story content left incomplete. They must finish the campaign activities in a given zone before the game will allow them to run around unsupervised.

In addition, the auto-run function doesn't do anything besides sprinting to the chosen location. This means that if the player character encounters enemies, they will not fight them. There's a good chance that enemy mobs could surround the players and kill them if no one is paying attention.

To turn off an existing path, just take any other action. Like cruise control in a car, players only need to start controlling the character again to take over. Auto-run will also stop if they have to attack or evade enemies, so stay aware of surrounding threats.

The use of auto-run in Diablo Immortal

Auto-navigation is mostly just a time-saving measure in Diablo Immortal. It doesn't confer any significant benefits beyond not having to steer the player's character for a while.

The game also features a fast travel system, which makes auto-run a bit redundant. Teleporting is faster, safer, and more convenient than auto-run, but it is also much harder to set up.

Players can only teleport between discovered waypoints, which takes a while to achieve. As a result, auto-run will often be the best option to get somewhere quickly.

Diablo Immortal offers plenty of options to get where they're going. Auto-run has specific uses, but it's still an important part of the travel system.

