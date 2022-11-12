How to awaken Whirling Pyro Fungus Potential: Genshin Impact Coruscating Potential (Day 3) guide

Genshin Impact has launched Day 3 challenges for the ongoing event, Fabulous Fungus Frenzy. Path of Awakening: III is out and includes awakening a Swirling Pyro Fungus Potential.

The floral jelly puzzle is similar to previous iterations in Path of Awakening. Hence, players will have no problem following this guide. Here are the options that they should use to solve the puzzle:

Preset (can use twice)

Switch

Rotate

Undo

The preset option is the most crucial in solving this puzzle. Using the correct choice will help solve the floral jelly puzzle with less moves. Here is everything players need to know about Genshin Impact's latest event puzzles.

Genshin Impact: Day 3 guide to awaken Swirling Pyro Fungus Potential in Coruscating Potential

Default layout when the puzzle starts (Image via HoYoverse)

The picture above shows the default layout when the puzzle starts. Genshin Impact players will have to solve it to awaken the Swirling Pyro Fungus Potential. The following rewards can also be obtained by completing the same puzzle:

Awaken a Whirling Pyro Fungus Potential: 30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora

30 Primogems + 120 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora Awaken a Whirling Pyro Fungus Potential within seven moves: 80 Mushroom Currency + 20,000 Mora + 2 Hero's Wits

Getting the first reward is easier than the second. This article will guide players who are trying to get the second one as well.

Use Preset I in the highlighted zone (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 1: Go to the preset option and select Preset I (purple and pink). Use it to swap with yellow and purple floral jellies at the bottom-right corner. The image above highlights the options where Genshin Impact players have to use the first preset.

Use Preset II in the highlighted zone (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Choose Preset II (Yellow and Pink) this time. The selected option will be swapped with the yellow and purple floral jellies highlighted on the image above. Genshin Impact players simply have to select them to make the change. You can always use the undo button if there is a mistake.

Switch locations of of the highlighted floral jellies (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Genshin Impact players used all the presets in the above steps. The last few steps invole using the switch option. The first will be used in the middle column. Use the option to switch locations between the purple and pink floral gellies as shown in the picture above.

Switch locations of the highlighted floral jellies (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 4: Lastly, use the switch option again in the middle column. Here, Genshin Impact players will have to switch places with yellow and purple floral gellies to complete the puzzle.

If players do not make any mistakes during the whole process, then the puzzle can be solved in four moves. This will help them unlock the second reward that requires solving the puzzle within seven moves. Completing it will display a small cutscene where the Swirling Pyro Fungus Potential will be awakened.

Finishing all these event challenges and tournaments will help players unlock a free copy of Dori as well.

