With February in full swing, various Legendary Pokemon will be rotating through Pokemon GO Raids.

Those Legendary Pokemon include the Legendary Birds of Kanto. Pokemon GO players will be able to battle and potentially capture the ever-elegant Ice-type Articuno.

Legendary Pokemon are extremely difficult to defeat in battle. Pokemon GO players will have to go in with the right cast of creatures and a strategy to win.

How to beat Articuno in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

According to the Pokemon GO Blog, February 20, 2021 at 9 AM local time to March 1, 2021 at 8 AM local time will see the Legendary Pokemon of Kanto appearing in raids. The Legendary Pokemon include Mewtwo, Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno.

Trainers, #PokemonGOTour: Kanto is right around the corner! The festivities won’t end there, either. After this long-awaited event concludes, the party will continue with a Kanto-themed celebration event that’ll run until #PokemonDay! https://t.co/i9xmvBk6KW pic.twitter.com/IJBd3G0hAT — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 12, 2021

Beating Articuno in a Pokemon GO Raid won't be easy. As an Ice/Flying-type, however, there are plenty of weaknesses to exploit. Fire-type attacks may be the most tempting due to it being an Ice-type.

The most powerful move type against Articuno is Rock. Hitting it with a Rock-type move does quadruple damage.

The best choices are Rampardos, Rhyperior, or Tyranitar. There are other great options to defeat Articuno, but the aforementioned three are an incredible threat to this Legendary Bird in Pokemon GO.

Trainers, here’s a look at some of the in-game events, Pokémon Spotlight Hours, item bundles, and quality-of-life updates coming your way in February! https://t.co/r0fYMrroBm pic.twitter.com/QcfwcjhP8f — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 27, 2021

Smack Down, Stone Edge, and Rock Slide are wonderful moves to equip the three Rock-type Pokemon. Those will ensure maximum damage. It is best to have between four and six other Pokemon GO trainers on board.

It is possible for some high-level trainers to take out Articuno as a duo, but as a courtesy, let some others in on the fun. This will almost guarantee a victory over Articuno.

From there, it is all up to the skill of the trainer and a little bit of luck. Throw those Poke Balls and catch one of the most beautiful Legendary Pokemon ever.