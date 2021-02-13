With February in full swing, various Legendary Pokemon will be rotating through Pokemon GO Raids.
Those Legendary Pokemon include the Legendary Birds of Kanto. Pokemon GO players will be able to battle and potentially capture the ever-elegant Ice-type Articuno.
Legendary Pokemon are extremely difficult to defeat in battle. Pokemon GO players will have to go in with the right cast of creatures and a strategy to win.
How to beat Articuno in Pokemon GO
According to the Pokemon GO Blog, February 20, 2021 at 9 AM local time to March 1, 2021 at 8 AM local time will see the Legendary Pokemon of Kanto appearing in raids. The Legendary Pokemon include Mewtwo, Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno.
Beating Articuno in a Pokemon GO Raid won't be easy. As an Ice/Flying-type, however, there are plenty of weaknesses to exploit. Fire-type attacks may be the most tempting due to it being an Ice-type.
The most powerful move type against Articuno is Rock. Hitting it with a Rock-type move does quadruple damage.
The best choices are Rampardos, Rhyperior, or Tyranitar. There are other great options to defeat Articuno, but the aforementioned three are an incredible threat to this Legendary Bird in Pokemon GO.
Smack Down, Stone Edge, and Rock Slide are wonderful moves to equip the three Rock-type Pokemon. Those will ensure maximum damage. It is best to have between four and six other Pokemon GO trainers on board.
It is possible for some high-level trainers to take out Articuno as a duo, but as a courtesy, let some others in on the fun. This will almost guarantee a victory over Articuno.
From there, it is all up to the skill of the trainer and a little bit of luck. Throw those Poke Balls and catch one of the most beautiful Legendary Pokemon ever.Published 13 Feb 2021, 00:02 IST