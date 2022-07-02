How to beat the Ceanataur in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Ceanataur is a mighty creature that players can hunt in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

It is a very unique monster that can be hunted during a Master Rank mission. However, players might struggle to take this behemoth down if they aren't prepared beforehand.

Thankfully, there are a few weaknesses that can be exploited. Taking advantage of that will reward players with an amazing loot drop in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak boss.

Tips for defeating the Ceanataur in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Ceanataur is a brutal monster that can will take patience to defeat (Image via Capcom)

Weaknesses

The Ceanataur is a crustacean-like monster. It has a shell on its back and claws that it can inflict massive damage with. These are the spots on the creature players need to target.

Weapons from the Blunt category work best when attacking the Ceanataur’s claws and shells in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. If it is an Elemental weapon, ensure it does Thunder damage for the highest efficiency.

Switch out to a Slash category weapon when going for hits on its exposed body. Its legs, torso, and head will take a ton of damage from a Slashing sword. It is also best that it does Thunder damage if its an Elemental weapon.

Tactics

The Ceanataur is extremely aggressive. Players need to watch for its rear back. This is an indication that it will begin attacking. Use that as an opportunity to time its attacks and dodge.

Strike its claws enough and they will break. This will take away its broad swinging attack that can cause a bleeding effect on the player and party members. Destroying the shell works in a similar manner.

The dig difference is that it will find another shell and modify its attack pattern depending on the new shell it finds. While it is a dangerous creature, the strategy is as simple as focusing on delivering attacks whilst avoiding its onslaught.

Rewards

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Come face to face with some of the fearsome monsters that await you...



#Sunbreak Welcome to a new frontier, the Jungle!Come face to face with some of the fearsome monsters that await you... Welcome to a new frontier, the Jungle!Come face to face with some of the fearsome monsters that await you...#Sunbreak https://t.co/jQ291RDh4b

Better rewards can potentially be given if the shell and claws are broken in battle. Overall, there are eight rewards in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak for defeating the Ceanataur.

They all have different percentages for certain actions in battle. Here is each reward and the chance that players have of obtaining that drop:

Ceanataur Cortex: 24% Target Reward, 27% Capture Reward, 70% Shell Reward, 41% Carve, and 80% Material Drop

24% Target Reward, 27% Capture Reward, 70% Shell Reward, 41% Carve, and 80% Material Drop Heavy Ceanataur Leg: 32% Target Reward, 35% Capture Reward, and 32% Carve

32% Target Reward, 35% Capture Reward, and 32% Carve Ceanataur Hardclaw: 22% Target Reward, 12% Capture Reward, 70% Claw Reward, and 17% Carve

22% Target Reward, 12% Capture Reward, 70% Claw Reward, and 17% Carve Monster Slogbone: 12% Target Reward, 10% Capture Reward, and 20% Shell or Claw Reward

12% Target Reward, 10% Capture Reward, and 20% Shell or Claw Reward Fine Black Pearl: 10% Target Reward, 15% Capture Reward, 10% Carve, and 25% Material Drop

10% Target Reward, 15% Capture Reward, 10% Carve, and 25% Material Drop Heavy Wyvern Scalp: 100% Shell Reward

100% Shell Reward Solid Bone: 30% Shell and Claw Reward

30% Shell and Claw Reward Crab Pearl+: 75% Material Drop

Players should try to remove the shells and claws during the fight to maximize the rewards that may be provided after the Ceanataur is bested in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far