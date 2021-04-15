Rivals' Week introduced two new families of Pokemon for Pokemon GO players to find.

Clauncher and Clawitzer make up one of these families. Characterized by solid offenses and a fairly decent offensive typing with few weaknesses, the latter can really put unprepared opponents in a pinch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

How to beat Clawitzer in Pokemon GO: Best movesets and strategies

Clawitzer is a mono-Water-type, which makes type-matchup analysis much easier. Electric and Grass-type moves will be super-effective, so move selection should prioritize those types.

Water, Grass, and Dragon-types are heavily resistant to Water-type moves, so any Pokemon of these types should also be considered.

Clawitzer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Clawitzer's best possible movesets involve Water-type moves, with some slight variation in that it may use Smack Down as its Quick Move over Water Gun. As such, Fire, Ground, and Rock-types should not be brought to the fight, as well as Flying, Ice, and Bug types in case of Smack Down.

However, players should also be aware that, while not optimal, Clawitzer can also know Ice Beam and Dark Pulse instead of its usual Crabhammer. This also makes Psychic, Ghost, Dragon, and Grass-types risky to use (though not nearly as much).

The most optimal Pokemon would be those that can resist Clawitzer's best offensive move-set while also having type-effective moves. Lanturn fits this bill, and so do most Grass-types. However, with Ice Beam as a possible threat, Ludicolo, Ferrothorn, and Abomasnow are likely the best Grass-type options.

Clawitzer doesn't generate energy too terribly quickly, but Crabhammer is a cheap move that hits hard. If a fight drags out too long, Clawitzer may still manage to pull ahead despite being at a type disadvantage, thanks to Crabhammer's high DPS.

Players should not be afraid to use shields! Clawitzer's two biggest strengths are its solid attack stat and having access to the devilishly good Crabhammer. The fight could be as good as over if a Crabhammer ends up doing more than expected despite being resisted.

Unless the player is confident in their side's tanking prowess, it might be better to be safe than sorry.