How to beat High Rank Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

High Rank Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds is an even deadlier version of the already formidable Guardian monster following the TU1 update. While its core mechanics remain the same, its moveset now includes faster attack chains, stronger elemental combos, and more punishing AoE moves that can wipe out an unprepared party. You’ll need precise timing, a high-resistance build, and a strong understanding of the monster's three phase transitions to survive this brutal encounter.

Ad

This guide covers the location of High Rank Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds, its weaknesses, and the best strategies to battle it.

High Rank Zoh Shia's location and weaknesses in Monster Hunter Wilds

High Rank Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Location

Ad

Trending

Zoh Shia resides in the Dragontorch, an area deep within the Ruins of Wyveria. It won't just pop up there for no reason — you have to finish the High Rank story missions "An Unexpected Summons" and "A First Cry" and reach HR 50 level to make its investigations available. When unlocked, Zoh Shia will appear in the area during Inclemency, so you'll have to camp rest and cycle the weather if it doesn't pop up right away.

Ad

Weaknesses

Zoh Shia’s core weakness remains Dragon, making it the most effective elemental choice. However, as a High Rank monster, it gains Thunder resistance in its final phase, making it more durable against certain attacks from that element.

Elemental weaknesses

Dragon

Thunder (resistant in Phase 3)

Status weaknesses

Blastlight

Poison

Sleep

Paralysis

While Stun remains less effective, all other status effects work well to stagger Zoh Shia during its transitions. Like all Guardian Arkweld monsters, it is immune to Exhaustion, so stamina-draining attacks are ineffective.

Ad

Weak points

The monster's main weak points remain its head, wingtalons, and tail (which can still be severed). However, at High Rank, its crystallized armor regenerates over time, forcing hunters to break it multiple times throughout the fight.

Read also: How to beat Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

How to beat High Rank Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy & tips

Melee weapons capable of inflicting Cut or Blunt damage are the best choice against High Rank Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds. However, ranged hunters must be mindful of its enhanced resistance to Ammo attacks.

Ad

Items to carry

Dragon Ammo

Mega Potions

Farcaster

Windproof Skill

Dragon Pod

Nulberries

Hunt strategy

Using your Seikret in this battle gives you a breather (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)

Phase 1: Cracking the Shell

Ad

High Rank Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds starts fully encased in a crystal shell, so it incurs less damage in that form. Your aim is to break its head, forelegs, and wings to expose its weak points. You can do this quicker with Dragon Pods and Piercing Pods; when the explosive attacks drop Wylk Crystals, shoot them with elemental Slinger ammo to trigger chain explosions for additional burst damage.

Phase 2: Fire and Fury

Ad

Once the hard shell is broken, Zoh Shia will be able to attack you with fire. It will slam the ground to create lingering flames behind it, summon Giant Wylk Crystals, and perform AoE fire blasts. Destroy the crystals with either Slinger ammo or melee attacks to clear the field of danger.

The Nulberry and rolling tactic helps if you get caught by Fireblight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)

You can now go ahead and attack the monster's exposed wings. However, keep in mind that the fire damage is accompanied by the risk of getting Fireblight — roll three times or use a Nulberry before it follows up.

Ad

Phase 3: Thunderous Wrath

In Phase 3, Zoh Shia loses its armor completely, exposing all of its weak points. Now’s the time to break its head and sever its tail. It opens the phase with a lightning AoE similar to Extreme Behemoth — back off quickly when you see it roar. When at low HP, it also gains a Fire-Lightning combo that can one-shot unprepared hunters. Use Environmental Shrine Traps to stun it and save Dragon Pods for its strongest attacks, as it builds flinch resistance over time.

Ad

The best strategy here is to attack the tail or head during safe windows (like after breath attacks or roars) and avoid overcommitting in battle. Stick to hit-and-run tactics and keep healing in order to eventually defeat High Rank Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Tips & tricks to beat High Rank Zoh Shia

Bring Dragon Ammo or Pods – Essential for maximizing damage.

– Essential for maximizing damage. Carry Nulberries – Helps counter Fireblight and Thunderblight.

– Helps counter Fireblight and Thunderblight. Master the Superman Dive – Can save you from lethal AoE attacks.

– Can save you from lethal AoE attacks. Avoid overcommitting – One mistake can lead to a chain of knockdowns.

– One mistake can lead to a chain of knockdowns. Equip High Rank resistance gear – Significantly reduces incoming damage.

Ad

High Rank Zoh Shia drops

After taking down the monster (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)

Defeating High Rank Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds grants these rare crafting materials:

Ad

Zoh Shia Stakeclaw

Blackember Mass

Zoh Shia Crystalhorn

Zoh Shia Crystaltail

Guardian Blood+

Zoh Shia Crystalscale

Zoh Shia Layershell

Zoh Shia Certificate S

Faux Whitegleam Orb

These are essential for crafting top-tier Guardian armor and High Rank endgame weapons.

That's it for our guide to defeating High Rank Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Also read: Monster Hunter Wilds: Complete guide to Barrel Bowling

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.