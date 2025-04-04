Monster Hunter Wilds: Complete guide to Barrel Bowling

Barrel Bowling is one of the numerous additions that Monster Hunter Wilds saw with the recent Title 1 update. This mini-game is part of the Grand Hub, a region filled with exclusive side activities where you can take a break from hunting the different monsters that the game has to offer. Barrel Bowling is a familiar real-life sport that Capcom has put a fun little twist on.

This article guides you on the basics of Barrel Bowling in Monster Hunter Wilds: How to find it, how to play it, the scoring system, and what rewards you can acquire.

A guide to Barrel Bowling in Monster Hunter Wilds

Where is Barrel Bowling in Monster Hunter Wilds?

The Grand Hub (Image via Capcom)

Barrel Bowling in Monster Hunter Wilds can be played by talking to Rolie in The Grand Hub (remember, you need to unlock The Grand Hub first). To do so, take a right from the entrance of the area (the path should be made of wood). Next, take the left after the wooded section. Here, you'll reach a stall where you can talk with the NPC.

When you finish the conversation with him, he'll reveal his name and give you 10 Barrel Bowling vouchers. From here, interact with him every time you want to play the mini-game. You'll need to spend one Barrel Bowling voucher every time you play the sport. You can acquire it through log-in bonuses, Support Ship, or through trading in Suja.

How to play Barrel Bowling in Monster Hunter Wilds

Barrel Bowling (Image via Capcom)

Each session will consist of two rounds. A round will see you throw an explosive barrel to knock down targets and earn corresponding points. When in a game, pick up a barrel and position yourself in the starting area. From there, press alternate fire to aim and primary fire to throw it.

Once done, it will then tumble downwards trying to hit any of the numerous and varied targets on the ground. When the barrel hits any of them or loses momentum and stops, it will detonate, affecting any target in its immediate area.

The goal here is to get as many points as possible.

Barrel Bowling's scoring system in Monster Hunter Wilds

There will be different target lots interspersed on the ground, and each hosts different points. The first group will be the closest to you, while the final target with the most points will be the furthest. Here's their arrangement:

First lot: Small red targets, 2 points each.

Small red targets, 2 points each. Second lot: Large brown targets, 20 points each.

Large brown targets, 20 points each. Third lot: Small red targets, 2 points each.

Small red targets, 2 points each. Fourth lot: Large brown targets, 20 points each.

Large brown targets, 20 points each. Final target: One large doll, 200 points.

Whatever targets you trigger on the first throw will be removed in the second round, similar to real-life bowling.

Your performance will be graded according to how many points you acquire. It will be one of five tiers:

S tier: +600 points

+600 points A tier: 501-600 points

501-600 points B tier: 301-500 points

301-500 points C tier: 101-300 points

101-300 points D tier: 0-100 points

Note: The S tier is speculative at the moment. We'll update it according to any additional information we find.

Rewards

The suite of rewards you can get for the mini-game consist of consumable items. Earning up to C tier will net you potions, including their Mega or Ancient variants. Higher tiers can give you things like Pitfall Traps, any variant of Life Dust, Well-Done Steak, Tranq Bombs, Rations, Gunpowder, Pendants, Cool Drink, or Hot Drink.

Getting higher tiers will also provide you with more quantities of said materials.

