How to beat Kallamar in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb is a unique new game that combines isometric rogue-like combat with a strange occult town management simulator. By putting these together with a Happy Tree Friends sense of humor and an interesting art style, Devolver and Massive Monster have certainly created something special.

In the game's combat chapters, players must battle against the Bishops of the Old Faith, who are minibosses that must be defeated to proceed to the final boss and complete a run. The third Bishop who lords over the realm of Anchordeep is Kallamar, a powerful squid that can be quite a troublesome enemy to face.

Beating Kallamar the Squid Bishop in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb features tough fights, but, despite not being the final boss, Kallamar is likely to be the hardest for many players. He has a variety of attacks that cover the entire arena and some vicious bullet hell tactics to deal with.

Kallamar, like most bosses in the game, has two phases that players must defeat. This escalation turns them into a massive threat, so players may have to face this nightmarish squid a few times to get the hang of it.

Kallamar's first phase attacks:

A lunging attack with sword upraised, dropping the blade when near the player

Firing a small circle of fireballs at the player

Rapidly firing a line of several fireballs like a machine gun

Firing a circle of fireballs around Kallamar's body

Summoning a small army of sturdy crab minions

Cult of the Lamb players will find themselves spending a fair amount of time dodging during this fight. Although the lunging attack pursues the player, it will only attack when Kallamar actually catches up, so the dodging roll must be timed accordingly. If timed correctly, players can turn around and land a few hits immediately after.

Fortunately, the fireball circle moves are fairly slow and easy to dodge. Both grant players a brief window to counterattack, so they should try to stay relatively close.

The machine gun fireball attack, on the other hand, will require sprinting and dodging around the corners of the map, but will still provide players a brief counter window.

Kallamar's second phase attacks:

Attacking with the dagger, which is much faster than the sword

Firing several shotgun bursts of fireballs, followed by two encircling fireballs around Kallamar

Summoning more crabs as his health drops lower

Kallamar's singular physical attack in the second phase is faster, but easier to dodge. Cult of the Lamb players should find it fairly easy to dodge when he moves in for the kill and may also be able to get an attack or two in.

Kallamar's shotgun blasts are his hardest move to dodge. Players should find an opening and stick to it, and then move in only when absolutely necessary. Players can roll through the circles to land an attack or two.

Whenever possible, players should deal with the summoned crabs as it's important to reduce the boss' minions. Every crab makes the arena more dangerous and dodging fireballs harder, so keep clearing them out as you go along.

Kallamar is a difficult fight that could take quite some time, with players only able to land one or two counters per attack. They simply have to take it slow, focus on dodging fireballs, and get in damage wherever possible, and Cult of the Lamb players will find themselves victorious.

