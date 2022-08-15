How to beat Shamura in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb is a bizarre new video game experience that splits its time evenly between fast-paced action and occult town management. Throw in an adorable art style and a Happy Tree Friends approach to humor, and players will come to love this unique indie title.

In its combat-centric half, players will find themselves pitted against the Bishops of the Old Faith. These powerful boss characters are among the toughest challenges that players will face in their run through the game. The fourth boss of the game who guards the Silk Cradle is the Spider Bishop Shamura, a threatening foe.

Defeating Shamura the Spider Bishop in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb features a variety of minibosses before players can take on the final challenge. Players might find themselves up against these powerful foes dozens of times over their experience with the game, so it should get easier over time.

Like the other bosses, Shamura has two phases and quite a few unique attacks. Both phases feature a different set of deadly moves that players must memorize and evade appropriately.

Shamura's first phase moves:

A lunging attack that clears almost half of the arena

A series of individual bombs fired toward the player

Swinging out of the arena before dive-bombing back in

A series of jumps that send out fireballs

Spawning small spiders

Shamura's lunging attack and the last jump in their series of messy bounces provides players with an opportunity to counterattack. Fortunately, the bombs are slow enough to be evaded one by one and the spider swing gives players plenty of time to dodge.

Cult of the Lamb players are also advised to destroy Shamura's allied units as soon as they drop in. They perform a smaller version of their swinging attack, making them tough to keep track of. After Shamura has lost a substantial chunk of health, the boss will enter their second phase.

Shamura's second phase moves:

The lunging attack occurs faster and with three successive follow-up lunges

The jumping fireball attack grows faster and features more jumps

A blast of arcing blue fireballs

Summoning far more small spiders as Shamura's health dips below 30%

In the second phase, Cult of the Lamb players will have a tougher time finding places to deal damage. More enemies will flood the screen as Shamura nears death, and it's easy to get completely overwhelmed.

Shamura's new blue fireball attack is a godsend to players, as its arc is easy to dodge and has a long cooldown. Quick players can dodge underneath the blue fire and drop a full combo on Shamura during the downtime.

When it comes to Shamura's multi-lunge and longer jump combo, treat them much the same as they were in the previous form. Although they're longer and more dangerous, players can still get in a couple of hits once that series of attacks is over.

As long as players keep moving, dodge whatever crosses their path, deal with the minions, and deal damage whenever they can, they will be able to defeat Shamura. The Spider Bishop will become a fun encounter in every run-through of Cult of the Lamb.

