Luachra the Brilliant is arguably the easiest Local Legend introduced in Genshin Impact 4.1. However, this encounter is an underwater fight, which can feel a little unintuitive to some players. This guide simplifies everything you need to know about this miniboss encounter. Those who finish it successfully will get an Achievement in the Wonders of the World category (worth five Primogems).

Learning how to beat Luachra the Brilliant should only take a minute or two. This miniboss can be found above the entrance to the Millennial Pearl Seahorse's cavern. A map and other details are provided below for the reader's convenience.

Genshin Impact guide: Where to find Luachra the Brilliant

This is where you can fight this Local Legend (Image via HoYoverse)

Anybody seeking to defeat this underwater Local Legend in Genshin Impact should know that Luachra the Brilliant can easily be found in the open.

Just take the Teleport Waypoint south of the Millennial Pearl Seahourse and swim northwest for a bit. You will eventually see a lone Cherubic Sea Hare, which is the miniboss you're looking for in this case.

Before you engage, there is one matter worth addressing.

Xenochromatic Jellyfish

You can see a Cameo of the Local Legend in this spot (Image via HoYoverse)

It is highly recommended that you absorb an Xenochromatic Creature's ability to make this miniboss fight much quicker. Thankfully, an Xenochromatic Jellyfish is just a little bit southwest of Luachra the Brilliant. Just do a Normal Attack next to it to get its Elemental Skill automatically.

For those who don't know, the Xenochromatic Jellyfish's ability shoots a little jellyfish that can explode if you press the same button again. Its explosion AOE is quite generous in Genshin Impact, making this fight quite easy.

Other tips on how to beat Luachra the Brilliant in Genshin Impact

This is when the miniboss is most vulnerable (Image via HoYoverse)

This Local Legend has three attacks to look out for:

Shooting a bunch of bubbles at you

Shooting a single small homing bubble at you

Charging at you

Here are some tips to keep in mind for this Genshin Impact fight:

How to deal bonus damage: You can actually stun this miniboss, automatically dealing extra damage to it. To do so, detonate the Xenochromatic Jellyfish's ability while this foe is charging an attack. You can tell when the enemy is vulnerable to bonus damage when it emits a pinkish-purplish aura.

You can actually stun this miniboss, automatically dealing extra damage to it. To do so, detonate the Xenochromatic Jellyfish's ability while this foe is charging an attack. You can tell when the enemy is vulnerable to bonus damage when it emits a pinkish-purplish aura. Throw in some Normal Attacks: The Xenochromatic Jellyfish will harm the enemy the most, but throwing in some underwater Normal Attacks for chip damage can also be helpful.

The Xenochromatic Jellyfish will harm the enemy the most, but throwing in some underwater Normal Attacks for chip damage can also be helpful. Move left or right often: Most of Luachra the Brilliant's attacks go in a straight line. Even its homing bubble is easily dodged by swaying to the left or right.

Most of Luachra the Brilliant's attacks go in a straight line. Even its homing bubble is easily dodged by swaying to the left or right. Eat if you get low on health: If you make a mistake, don't forget that you can touch some glowing yellow fish on the nearby pillar for health. Alternatively, you can always teleport out and go back in.

Once you defeat this foe, you will unlock the "Luachra the Brilliant" Achievement in Genshin Impact. It is worth mentioning that you can refight this miniboss after you defeat it, although there are no additional rewards for doing so.

