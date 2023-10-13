How to beat Master Gongshu in Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars: Best teams and strategies

Master Gongshu is one of many opponents that Trailblazers will face in Honkai Star Rail. This beloved character had a significant role to play in Xianzhou's main story arc, where he guided the player's party through Trailblaze missions, including Karmic Clouds Fades and Windswept Wanderlust. Almost a couple of updates later, players must engage in a dual of Aetherium Wars with him.

However, since Master Gongshu is waiting at the Cloudford region, everyone must first complete the "Corridors of Fading Echoes" chapter and then head to the Xianzhou Loufu. Here, Guinaifen and Giovanni will greet the players. This will be followed by several encounters. Master Gongshu can eventually be found near the Trove of Verdure: South Wing waypoint, past the box puzzle.

To start the battle, players must interact with him and go through a few dialogue choices. Since the game directly starts the battle, it is important to have a team ready before interacting with Gongshu.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best teams and tips to defeat Master Gongshu in Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars

Similar to many NPC participants in Honkai Star Rail's Aetherium Wars, Master Gongshu also packs a team of four spirits. While this isn't the most difficult fight to win, having incorrect spirits in your team can easily cost you the match. Hence, having the correct teams and attacking the right enemies during the fight is important.

Master Gongshu location (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Before starting, readers should get accustomed to the types of spirits available in the Aetherium Wars. Here is every type, alongside their strength and weaknesses against one another:

Humanoids: Weak against Aberrants, strong against Mechanicals.

Weak against Aberrants, strong against Mechanicals. Mechanicals: Weak against Humanoids, strong against Aberrants.

Weak against Humanoids, strong against Aberrants. Aberrants: Weak against Mechanicals, strong against Humanoids.

The following is Master Gongshu's team, involving Xianzhou Loufu's enemies from the open world:

Entranced Ingenium Illuminated Dragonfish: Mechanical.

Mechanical. Entranced Ingenium Obedient Dracolion: Mechanical.

Mechanical. Aurumaton Gatekeeper: Mechanical.

Mechanical. Abundance Sprite Wooden Lupus: Aberrant.

Enemies from Master Gongshu (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Based on this team, here is a list of spirits you can use against Master Gongshu and comfortably defeat him in a fight:

Trotterlord: Heals and buffs allies. Expansions can include Saturated Activation and Parallel Enhancement. Deep Clean is decent, too.

Heals and buffs allies. Expansions can include Saturated Activation and Parallel Enhancement. Deep Clean is decent, too. Silvermane Cannoneer: Buffer and launch a follow-up attack for more damage. Backstage Enhancement is the recommended Expansion chip.

Buffer and launch a follow-up attack for more damage. Backstage Enhancement is the recommended Expansion chip. Imaginary Weaver: DPS-type unit. General Upgrade is a decent chip for this unit.

DPS-type unit. General Upgrade is a decent chip for this unit. Silvermane Lieutenant: Provides shield to allies and counters upon getting attacked.

Recommended team against Master Gongshu (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The fight itself is significantly easier, as your two Humanoids are damage dealers here. To start, buff Imaginary Weaver to start the attack, alongside a few follow-up damage. Mix in some healing and shields from the other two spirits, and your Humanoids will be able to defeat Master Gongshu's team in no time.