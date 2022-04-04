How to beat Phantom Gorimondo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land might not seem like a challenge, but it features some fun stuff in its post-game content. Players can take on tougher versions of the bosses after beating the game.

The Gorimondo boss returns with a new coat of blue and a few new attacks. Players can challenge themselves with a rematch against this massive and powerful beast.

Beating Phantom Gorimondo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land's first phantom boss is this new take on its musclebound monkey. Players will find Gorimondo similar to his other form but much more powerful.

He will follow Kirby and attempt to swipe at him. His swipes come out faster and do much more damage, leading to a destructive grapple attack. Keep moving and stay above the enemy's attacks to stay safe. He'll swipe three times in quick succession, so float high to avoid the attack.

Phantom Gorimondo also throws boulders quickly and accurately. Keep the camera focused on him and be ready to dodge these large projectiles. Players will need to move swiftly and slide often.

His ground pound move sends out destructive waves that must be jumped over or through. Some are short enough that simply staying in the air will keep Kirby out of the way, but he sends out one that has to be carefully jumped through.

His spin attack is faster but doesn't go very far. Instead, he launches three floating boulders that slam down after the spin concludes. Players will need to slide to avoid dropping debris and steer clear of Gorimondo.

Players will typically have the best outcomes with long-range copy abilities, but this boss can be reliably defeated without any ability. Phantom Gorimondo will spawn stars during his swipes, and his boulders leave them upon busting. Players can move quickly to suck up those stars and do massive damage.

Rewards for Phantom Gorimondo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land features over two-hundred collectible gacha figurines. Beating Phantom Gorimondo is one step towards earning the most challenging piece of the collection.

After beating the main game, the Isolated Isles are unlocked and feature a new collectible, Lucas' Soul Fragments. After collecting these new items, players can finally earn the Lucas & Carol Figure.

These phantom bosses are among the toughest challenges available in the game. Phantom Gorimondo is only the first, so he's also the simplest of the challenges. The phantom versions that follow him are significantly more demanding than their original iterations.

Players can collect Lucas' Soul Fragments throughout the Isolated Isle stages but must beat the bosses to get them all. Kirby and the Forgotten Land offer players fun new challenges even after the game is over.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar