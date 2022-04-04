How to beat Phantom Tropic Woods in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land may look like an adorable children's game, but it hides a few strong challenges in its post-game content. After beating the main story, players can throw down with stronger versions of the game's bosses to pick up new collectibles and treasures.

Tropic Woods is the game's answer to the classic Kirby boss Whispy Woods, now with a fun, beachy theme. The Phantom version of the fight features new attacks and abilities that make it tougher and more engaging. The article below will deal with taking on this boss.

Beating Phantom Tropic Woods in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

The battle against Phantom Tropic Woods isn't exactly like facing Starscourge Radahn, but it does feature some new techniques. It serves as an excellent evolution of the boss fight introduced decades ago with new versions of the same ideas.

Like his non-phantom form, this Kirby and the Forgotten Land boss attacks by dropping large seeds from its branches and blowing air from his mouth. They are accompanied by Gordos, which will deal damage if they are touched. The seeds will explode, but should ideally be sucked up and fired back at the tree to deal massive damage.

Additionally, the Phantom Tropic Woods fires puffs of dust out as attacks. The best way to avoid them is to simply float over them. Players are advised to just stay airborne until they clear up. Later, they are free to whale on the tree as long as they keep their heads on a swivel and are ready to dodge falling projectiles.

After knocking his health bar down to around 50%, he'll enter his new second phase. This introduces a new move, summoning a maze of metal fences that the player must navigate to reach the enemy.

Gordos will fall faster while the maze is up, forcing players to move quickly and dodge often. The maze's path will reveal itself briefly, giving gamers the opportunity to plot their course quickly before things start falling.

The boss will also send its roots to swiftly cover the area, with the added element of covering the field with dust. Players will need to stay airborne and move in fast to deal damage. Players have to handle these moves and attack as regularly as possible to ultimately deal with Phantom Tropic Woods.

Rewards for Phantom Tropic Woods in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land players will find more content behind the end credits. After beating the supposed final boss, players can make their way to the Isolated Isles to take on these shadowy bosses.

The reward for taking on this boss, along with his phantom friends, is a fragment of Leon's Soul. Players will have to work their way up through the levels to find the fragments and then beat the bosses to claim the final pieces.

Collecting all of the game's Soul Fragments carries the benefit of a special gacha capsule. The Leon & Carol figure is one of the toughest to get, but is essential to complete their collection.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land lets players mix their combat styles, so there are plenty of ways to defeat these bosses. Hunt down this terrible tree and avoid its attacks to defeat it quickly.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Atul S