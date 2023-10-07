How to beat Yseut in Genshin Impact: Location, Hidden Achievement, best teams, and tips

Yseut - "The Cold Hand" is a Local Legend introduced in Genshin Impact 4.1. Travelers should know that this foe is essentially a beefed-up version of the Frost Operative enemy. This Local Legend can hit hard and has a ton of HP compared to regular Frost Operatives, yet it shares the same weaknesses as them. For instance, hard CC can stop this miniboss dead in its tracks.

The best teams will usually include some CC, although any competently built lineup can easily blow through Yseut in Genshin Impact. This guide will feature where you can find this Local Legend, plus some miscellaneous tips to help casuals get its Hidden Achievement for five extra Primogems.

Where to find Yseut in Genshin Impact?

This is where you can find Yseut (Image via HoYoverse)

This Local Legend can be found southeast of Mont Esus East. For reference, this miniboss is almost directly west of the Statue of the Seven found in the Liffey Region. Yseut paces back and forth near a wooden platform, and no other enemies are here.

Thus, most Genshin Impact players should have no issue finding this Local Legend. You can use either of the few nearby Teleport Waypoints, the single Statue of the Seven, or even the Echoes of the Deep Tides Domain, then run to this miniboss's location.

Tips and team comps

An example of how a CC can disrupt this enemy's movements (Image via HoYoverse)

Any competent team comp capable of clearing the higher Floors of the Spiral Abyss will easily suffice. If you're a casual struggling with that content, then try a team that focuses on Crowd Control (CC). For example:

Frozen: Any team that can consistently cause the Frozen status ailment to an enemy will have an easy time here. A Frozen enemy can't fight back. Just keep in mind that this enemy resists Cryo attacks quite a bit.

Any team that can consistently cause the Frozen status ailment to an enemy will have an easy time here. A Frozen enemy can't fight back. Just keep in mind that this enemy resists Cryo attacks quite a bit. Displacement: Any ability that causes Displacement is helpful here. Yseut can be pulled, knocked up, etc.

There are loads of characters that can disrupt an enemy's attacks. Any Cryo and Hydro character can cause Frozen, while several Anemo characters can easily pull or knock up an enemy.

Here are some other tips to keep in mind for Achievement hunters:

Sustain: Any good shielder can prevent or greatly limit how much damage this Genshin Impact miniboss can do to you. Similarly, healers are great to offset the damage you took.

Any good shielder can prevent or greatly limit how much damage this Genshin Impact miniboss can do to you. Similarly, healers are great to offset the damage you took. Easily telegraphed attacks: You can be patient as you fight this Local Legend. Her attacks are very easy to predict, meaning you can hit her with some abilities and then get out of the way of her moves.

You can be patient as you fight this Local Legend. Her attacks are very easy to predict, meaning you can hit her with some abilities and then get out of the way of her moves. Resistant to Cryo but weak to Physical: This Local Legend has a -20% defense modifier against Physical attacks and +50% against Cryo. All other elements are at +10%.

It's not too hard to win.

Hidden Achievement

This is the Hidden Achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hidden Achievement is called "Yseut," which Genshin Impact players can get by defeating the Local Legend with the same name. It only amounts to five Primogems, yet it's still worth getting due to being pretty easy for anybody with a decently built team.

