5 secret Achievements you may have missed in Genshin Impact 4.1

Genshin Impact 4.1 has several Hidden Achievements that the average player is bound to miss. They're either unintuitive to discover or take too much time to do. This list will cover five good examples a casual will likely miss. Hardcore fans should have already obtained these five. There are several worthy candidates for this list.

A brief description of each Genshin Impact 4.1 Hidden Achievement will be provided in case the reader plans to get it for themselves. Note that everything here could also be obtained in future Version Updates.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five Hidden Achievements you probably missed in Genshin Impact 4.1

1) Come on out, Mystery Ore! Grant my wish!

All seven Mysterious Ore locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Collecting all seven Mysterious Ores in Genshin Impact 4.1 is something only the most dedicated players would do. The average casual has no reason to find them all, particularly since the Mysterious Ores are scattered all over the northern part of Fontane.

There are seven to collect, some of which require several quests. It can be a hassle to go through, which is why "Come on out, Mystery Ore! Grant my wish!" is on this list. It is worth noting that "Not So Strait is the Gate" is technically another Achievement that can be hard to acquire since it requires more steps than this one.

However, the former isn't a Hidden Achievement, hence why it's not on this list.

2) The Calendar of the Future is Longer Than The Diary of the Past

To get this Hidden Achievement, Travelers must read seven different Cipher Letters. It's not something most players would typically do since the action of doing so isn't too intuitive.

You can get it in Genshin Impact 4.1 by using the Energy Transfer Terminal in six different locations and reading some white mechanical symbols. Finding all of them without a guide would be difficult, especially since the Energy Transfer Terminals are associated with puzzles doing something else entirely.

3) Undocumented Feature

You get this Hidden Achievement after seeing some fireworks (Image via HoYoverse)

Players planning to unlock "Undocumented Feature" in Genshin Impact 4.1 and beyond must complete a few tasks:

Collect three Spur Gears from Hilichurl Camps southeast of the Central Laboratory Ruins. Install them on the giant robot near those camps. Use a Pyro character to light the fireworks. Go a safe distance away from the machine. Wait for the fireworks to go off.

It's not hard, but the lack of reason for players to enter this area apart from the Hidden Achievement means some casuals might have missed it. Some players might have even collected the Spur Gears but did not realize where to use them.

4) Consumer Society

Travelers need 3,095 Credit Coupons to buy everything in the Rag and Bone Shop in Genshin Impact 4.1's Fortress of Meropide. You'll inevitably need to clear several Scenes from Life in Meropide quests to get that many Credit Coupons. Some of those quests require Daily Resets, further bloating your waiting time.

Players must also progress through the Unfinished Comedy quest series to unlock some of the Scenes from Life in Meropide. Not to mention, you must complete Both Brains and Brawn, then wait for two more Daily Resets to get the TCG items from the Rag and Bone Shop.

5) The Final Fonta Sea (Tier 3)

The Final Fonta Sea (Tier 3) Hidden Achievement requires players to use the Full Pankration Fonta Cup 16 times. To get that item, you must complete Both Brains and Brawn. Note that a prerequisite for that quest involves completing the Unfinished Comedy series.

Once you have the Pankration Fonta Cup, it's time to visit the New Fontaine Research Institute. Use the Teleport Waypoint there and stick to the left path. Nearby is a vending machine with a "Refreshing Fonta!" option. You must use that, then drink the Fonta from the Full Pankration Fonta Cup and repeat the process.

Do that 16 times to get Final Fonta Sea (Tier 3) in Genshin Impact 4.1.

