Genshin Impact Spur Gears locations and how to unlock hidden Luxurious Chest

There are three Spur Gears to collect in Genshin Impact for a small, explosive puzzle that will reveal a Luxurious Chest in the end. It is vital to mention that this guide isn't about the drop that defeated Clockwork Mekas can give you. The items referenced in this article are not Ascension Materials and are instead only obtainable via clearing certain Hilichurl camps.

All three Spur Gears can be found southeast of the Central Laboratory Ruins. The point of collecting them is to start a brief fireworks show, which, in turn, spawns a Luxurious Chest. You will also get the Undocumented Feature Achievement, which is worth five Primogems.

Where to find all Spur Gears in Genshin Impact for the Undocumented Feature Achievement & Luxurious Chest

This map shows all three locations for Genshin Impact players to follow (Image via HoYoverse)

You can collect Spur Gears in Genshin Impact in any order. For simplicity's sake, this guide will start with the two C gears followed by the T one. It's pretty hard to miss their locations since they're hidden behind sealed Exquisite Chests next to Hilichurl camps.

Location #1 (C)

This is the camp to get the first gear (Image via HoYoverse)

This Genshin Impact location can be reached by using the Teleport Waypoint east of the Mary-Ann Memorial Park Statue of the Seven and then heading up the road. The first camp to your right is what you need to clear. Once you defeat the Hilichurls and Hilichurl Rogues near the cages here, a second wave of enemies (Recon Log Meks) must be beaten.

Open the Exquisite Chest for Spur Gear C.

Location #2 (C)

This is the second C gear to collect (Image via HoYoverse)

Note that this location is for a gear with literally the same name. Head northwest of the last place and take the left road to get to this area. Defeat all the Hilichurls here and head into the hut with the sealed Exquisite Chest.

There is one easily missable objective to do here. Break all the pots and other miscellaneous objects in the hut.

The second chest is here (Image via HoYoverse)

Use any wide AOE attack to destroy the breakable objects here easily. Open the Exquisite Chest for your second Spur Gear C. Interestingly, the next spot is for a different lettered gear altogether.

Location #3 (T)

The final gear to collect in this Genshin Impact guide (image via HoYoverse)

On the northeastern path is another hut with Hilichurls in it. It is vital to mention that there are several enemies north of this small building, so don't forget to eliminate them.

Pick this up (Image via HoYoverse)

Right behind the Pyro Abyss Mage is an Energy Transfer Device. Pick it up and drop it near the Stabilizer where the sealed Exquisite Chest was.

The goal of this Genshin Impact puzzle is to hit it as its ring touches one of the blue parts on the machine. Once you successfully hit the Stabilizer three times, open the Exquisite Chest for Spur Gear T.

You can now try to get your free hidden Luxurious Chest.

Getting the hidden Luxurious Chest and Achievement

This is where you assemble all three Spur Gears (Image via HoYoverse)

Climb on top of the giant robot (there is a Hydroculus near its hand) near the northwestern Hilichurl camp. You should see an "Assemble" option. Selecting it would allow you to enter all three Spur Gears. Afterward, use any Pyro attack on the fireworks.

This is the fireworks show that precedes the Luxurious Chest that Genshin Impact players want (Image via HoYoverse)

Back away a fair distance from the giant machine. Some fireworks will launch. You will then get the Undocumented Feature Achievement. You should remember to climb up to where you assembled the fireworks to see a Luxurious Chest there. Open it for your rewards.

