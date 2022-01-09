How to break the final seal in Genshin Impact

"Break the final seal" is the final puzzle in Heart of Watatsumi that some Genshin Impact players need to do.

This seal incorporates a small puzzle which involves rotating several fish statues and defeating the Hydro Mimic enemies that spawn afterward. Rotating the fish statues is identical to the process that players underwent in the Fin of Watatsumi quest.

If players see this objective, that means they have already completed the following tasks:

Eye of Watatsumi

Fang of Watatsumi

Fin of Watatsumi

Tail of Watatsumi

These quests are required to access Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact quest guide: How to break the final seal in Heart of Watatsumi

This is what the fish statues look like (Image via Genshin Impact)

This quest guide will assume that the player has already completed the prerequisite quests and reached the quest location involving the final seal. From there, the player will have the objective "Break the final seal." It's vague, as all they have for guidance is a yellow circle.

With that being said, players need to rotate every fish statue to face the center of the circular platform it's on. There are three statues per platform. The goal is to rotate all fish statues to face the center on every platform and activate the Mysterious Pillars.

Save the northeastern platform for last, and focus on the other three in any order.

This is what the Mysterious Pillar looks like (Image via Genshin Impact)

To easily complete this puzzle:

Focus on one platform at a time.

Don't try to align every fish statue from the other platforms simultaneously.

Once all fish statues are aligned toward the center of the platform, defeat the various Hydro Mimic enemies that spawn.

Remember to interact with the Mysterious Pillar after defeating the enemies. It should say, "Pay respects at the statue." If successful, the player should notice that the middle of these platforms is lit.

Rotating all of the fish statues and paying respect to the Mysterious Pillars will trigger this cutscene (Image via Genshin Impact)

The northeastern platform is a little different from the other platforms. Here, the player must pay respects to the Mysterious Pillars first and then rotate the fish statues. Afterward, they will face three waves, each possessing the same wave of enemies:

Three Hydro Mimic Cranes

One Hydro Mimic Frog

One Hydro Mimic Finch

A cutscene will play after defeating the last enemy. The objective, "Break the final seal," should now be finished.

Finishing up the Heart of Watatsumi quest in Genshin Impact

Travelers need to interact with the center platform (Image via Genshin Impact)

All that remains for this quest is collecting the Key of the Deep and talking to Tsuyuko. To obtain the Key of the Deep, investigate the fountain in the center of the middle platform. Afterwards, speak to Tsuyuko (who should be nearby).

She will discuss some lore with the player, before concluding the Heart of Watatsumi Quest. The Traveler should now receive 40 Primogems and 3 Hero's Wits.

To access Enkanomiya, players have to complete The Still Water's Flow, which should now be unlocked.

